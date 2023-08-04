Ranking NHL's top 10 rookie seasons in league history ft. Alexander Ovechkin 

The NHL has witnessed numerous remarkable rookie seasons that have left a lasting impact on the league's history. These ten players, in particular, burst onto the scene with extraordinary performances, setting the bar high for future rookies.

Let's explore the top ten rookie campaigns in NHL history:

#10, Patrick Kane

In the 2007-08 season, Patrick Kane dazzled as a rookie for the Chicago Blackhawks. He recorded an impressive 72 points, showcasing his playmaking ability and skill on the ice. His outstanding debut paved the way for a successful career as one of the league's premier forwards.

#9, Sergei Fedorov

Detroit's Sergei Fedorov made his NHL debut in 1990, accumulating 79 points and demonstrating his incredible two-way play. He became a pivotal part of the Red Wings' success for years to come and was a driving force in their championship runs.

#8, Martin Brodeur

The legendary Martin Brodeur started his illustrious career in 1993-94 with the New Jersey Devils. His rookie season was marked by 27 wins, an impressive 2.40 goals-against-average, and the Calder Trophy. Brodeur's goaltending prowess would redefine the position for years to come.

#7, Tony Esposito

Known as "Mr. Zero," Tony Esposito's 1969-70 rookie season with the Chicago Blackhawks was nothing short of historic. His record 15 shutouts and an astounding 2.17 goals-against-average earned him the Calder Trophy, setting the stage for an exceptional career.

#6, Mario Lemieux

Mario Lemieux, also known as "Super Mario," achieved greatness right from his debut in 1984-85 with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Scoring 100 points as a rookie, Lemieux displayed the exceptional talent that would eventually lead him to become one of the all-time greats in NHL history.

#5, Sidney Crosby

Sidney Crosby entered the NHL in the 2005-06 season with massive expectations, and he didn't disappoint. Racking up 102 points, the young captain demonstrated his leadership qualities, setting the stage for a storied career with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

#4, Raymond Bourque

Raymond Bourque's debut in the 1979-80 season for the Boston Bruins saw him accumulate 65 points and an astonishing plus-52 rating. His exemplary defensive play and offensive contributions solidified his legacy as one of the best defensemen ever to play the game.

#3, Mike Bossy

Mike Bossy's rookie season in 1977-78 was nothing short of sensational. His rookie-record 53 goals set the tone for a remarkable career, which included multiple 50-goal seasons and four Stanley Cups with the New York Islanders.

#2, Alexander Ovechkin

In the 2005-06 season, Alexander Ovechkin took the NHL by storm with an incredible 52-goal, 106-point rookie campaign. His electric scoring ability and passion for the game quickly made him a fan favorite, setting the stage for a Hall of Fame career.

#1, Teemu Selanne

At the top of our list is Teemu Selanne's unforgettable 1992-93 rookie season with the Winnipeg Jets. Setting a record that will likely never be broken, Selanne scored an astonishing 76 goals and amassed 132 points, earning the Calder Trophy and forever etching his name in NHL history.

These ten players stand out as the cream of the crop when it comes to rookie seasons in NHL history. Their incredible performances set the bar high for future generations, leaving a lasting impact on the sport and inspiring fans and players alike.