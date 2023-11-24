Ranking the Top 5 NHL Winter Classic jerseys of all-time ft. 2008 Penguins

The Winter Classic has become something NHL fans always look forward to.

On January 1 every year, two teams play an outdoor game, usually at a baseball diamond, or football stadium. Given the game is special because it's outdoors, the teams in the games wear special jerseys for that game only.

This year, the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken will play in the Winter Classic. Now, after they released their jerseys on Wednesday, let's rank the five best jerseys.

Top 5 NHL Winter Classic jerseys

#1, 2008 Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins 2008 Winter Classic jersey

The 2008 Winter Classic was the first time the NHL did it and the jersey the Pittsburgh Penguins wore is still the best. Since then, fans have compared every Winter Classic jersey to this one, as the NHL started out with a bang but has failed to do better than this one.

Pittsburgh ended up beating the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 in a shootout.

#2, 2011 Pittsburgh Penguins

2011 Penguins jersey

The Pittsburgh Penguins hold the top two spots as their 2011 Winter Classic jersey was incredible.

After seeing all the positive feedback from 2008, Pittsburgh did a similar jersey, but this time, flipped the colors. The blue they use is perfect for an outdoor game and remains one of the best Winter Classic jerseys.

The Penguins lost 3-1 to the Washington Capitals.

#3, 2016 Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens' 2016 Winter Classic jersey

The Montreal Canadiens went on the road to play the Boston Bruins in the 2016 Winter Classic.

Montreal went with a crisp white jersey that looked sharp on the ice, as the blue and the red numbers on the back popped nicely.

The Habs also won this game 5-1.

#4, 2019 Boston Bruins

Boston's 2019 Winter Classic jersey

The Boston Bruins were the road team in the 2019 Winter Classic and their jerseys were very nice.

Boston used the old-school B logo which is always a fan favorite, while the color combo stood out nicely.

The Bruins won the game 4-2.

#5, 2011 Washington Capitals

Capitals 2011 Winter Classic jersey

The 2011 Winter Classic featured two of the best jerseys of all time.

The Washington Capitals made their jersey more retro-based with the stars atop their chest and the old logo. It was a great jersey and finds its way into the top five.