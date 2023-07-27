Realistic expectations for the Vegas Golden Knights entering 2023-24

The Vegas Golden Knights had an outstanding performance in the previous season, capping it off with a resounding Stanley Cup victory over the Florida Panthers.

Despite facing significant cap constraints, the Golden Knights managed to retain most of their key players while making strategic moves in the offseason.

Capitalizing on a strong core

The Vegas Golden Knights boast a fantastic core, including elite talents like Mark Stone, Jonathan Marchessault, and William Karlsson. The team's offensive firepower, combined with their defensive prowess led by Alex Pietrangelo and Alec Martinez, positions them as formidable contenders.

Expectations are that the Golden Knights will rely heavily on their core players' production to propel them to further success in the upcoming season.

The departure of Reilly Smith

Reilly Smith - 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five

The loss of long-time locker room leader Reilly Smith will undoubtedly have an impact on the team's dynamics. Smith's contributions extended beyond the stat sheet, and his departure will leave a void in leadership.

The Golden Knights will need other players to step up and take on leadership roles both on and off the ice.

Embracing Adin Hill as the starting goalie for the Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights have shown confidence in Adin Hill's abilities, extending him for one more year after his stellar performance in leading the team to their Stanley Cup victory. With Laurent Brossoit and Jonathan Quick departing, Hill will be relied upon as the starting goalie.

Expectations are high for Hill to continue his strong play and provide the team with a reliable presence in the crease.

Building on the Stanley Cup win

After capturing the Stanley Cup, the Golden Knights will face the challenge of building on their success and avoiding any complacency.

The experience gained from their championship run will be invaluable in maintaining focus and hunger for continued success.

Full season with a healthy Mark Stone

Golden Knights photocall with Mark Stone at Stanley Cup Victory Mural

Mark Stone's impact on the Vegas Golden Knights' success cannot be overstated. His skill, leadership, and two-way play make him an invaluable asset.

A full season with a healthy Stone will be a significant boost to the team's offense and overall performance. The Golden Knights will look to him to lead by example on and off the ice.

The Vegas Golden Knights enter the 2023-24 season as reigning Stanley Cup champions, with a strong core intact and strategic offseason moves made despite cap constraints. Their expectations are rightfully high, aiming for a repeat championship run.

With their talented roster, the Golden Knights are genuine contenders and have a legitimate shot at defending their title in the 2023-24 season.