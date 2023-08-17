NHL Rumors: Analyst believes more trades on the card for Jets  

In the ever-evolving landscape of NHL trade rumors, a recent broadcast on the NHL Network has sparked fresh speculations regarding the Winnipeg Jets.

As the countdown to the training camp draws closer, NHL insider David Pagnotta delved into potential player movements for the Jets. He suggested that more trades could be on the horizon for the team. The focus of these speculations revolves around Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff.

Pagnotta said:

"...Their general manager, Kevin Sheveldeoff, is still open to looking at potentially moving out a couple other star players."

Among these star players, Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck have garnered significant attention. Both players have contracts set to expire.

Pagnotta said:

"...You have Mark Scheifele, you have Connor Hellebuyck as two guys that on expiring deals that are attractive pieces to a number of different teams that are out there."

Pagnotta emphasized that Hellebuyck, the goaltender for the Jets, has indirectly communicated his desire for a substantial contract in his next deal, with a value potentially exceeding $9 million:

"Connor Hellebuyck kind of made it known, made maybe semi on purpose, semi accidental, that he's looking for a big ticket contract on his next deal, $9 million plus."

Pagnotta speculated that while Hellebuyck's expectations may have deterred a few teams during the draft, the approach of the training camp might prompt a reevaluation of trade prospects:

"And whether it's a short term, two, three-year fix or it's a full seven, eight-year term, he's looking for big money... So for this particular player, that kind of scared off a few teams around draft time ... But as we get closer to the season training camp... we'll see what teams ... want to make any changes ... revisit those conversations."

Another player under the spotlight is Mark Scheifele. With a final year on his contract and earnings slightly above $6 million, Scheifele's situation makes him an intriguing trade candidate.

Pagnotta said:

"Mark Scheifele is going to be another guy to look at this for teams to look at at the center position. He has a 10-team, no trade list as part of his contract. Hellebuyck, by the way, no trade protection. But Scheifele is a player that has a little bit of control. He's making just over six million in the final year of his deal."

Discussion surrounding these NHL players might intensify in September

As the Jets head into Labor Day and inch closer to September, Pagnotta's insights suggest that the trade discussions could intensify:

"These are two players that they're willing to listen on still. And as we get past Labor Day, go into September and get closer to training camps, I wouldn't be surprised to see some of those discussions start to revamp in the next few weeks."

As fans await the opening of training camps, the allure of potential trades adds an extra layer of excitement to the NHL offseason.