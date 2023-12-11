NHL Rumors: Bruins keen on replacing ex-Stanley Cup winner following off-field controversy

Recent off-field controversies involving Milan Lucic have spurred speculation about the Boston Bruins seeking a replacement for the former Stanley Cup winner. Rumors circulating within NHL circles suggest that the Bruins are eyeing Minnesota Wild winger Pat Maroon as a potential candidate to fill the possible void left by Lucic's departure.

Amid these rumors, there is a growing buzz that Maroon, known for his rugged playing style and three Stanley Cup victories, could become available via trade. Sources suggest that Maroon may not align with the up-tempo style preferred by Minnesota Wild's John Hynes, making him a potential trade target for Boston.

An NHL executive source told Boston Hockey Now on Tuesday,

“I’m starting to hear his name out there. He doesn’t fit in with [John] Hynes’ up-tempo style and hasn’t brought everything they wanted when they traded for him.”

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery has openly expressed the team's need to be more physical and tougher on the ice, particularly in the aftermath of a recent three-game skid. The absence of a dominant physical presence, especially since Lucic's off-field issues, has raised concerns among fans and the media.

Montgomery last Wednesday said:

“A lot of it gets back to checking. I think we’ve just been an easy team to play against. Not just the last three games, but probably the last six, seven.”

Pat Maroon aligns with Bruins' desires

Pat Maroon spent four seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, contributing to their back-to-back Stanley Cup victories in 2019-20 and 2020-21. He was traded to the Wild in July 2022 and brought a wealth of experience and a reputation as an enforcer, having played for various NHL teams, including the St. Louis Blues, where he won the Stanley Cup in 2019 against the Bruins.

As Maroon is in the final season of a two-year, $2 million contract, sources suggest that acquiring him might cost Boston no more than a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The potential acquisition of Maroon could provide Boston with the physical presence it seeks while addressing concerns about Lucic's absence.

While there is no confirmation from Boston general manager Don Sweeney regarding the team's pursuit of Maroon, the growing trade rumors indicate that Boston might be exploring options to reinforce its lineup. If these rumors materialize, the addition of Pat Maroon could offer Boston the grit and toughness it desires, helping it navigate the challenges of the NHL season.