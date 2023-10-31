NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers set to re-sign two star defensemen

According to NHL insider Kevin Weekes, the Florida Panthers are getting closer to re-signing top defensemen Brandon Montour and Gustav Forsling.

As per Weekes, the Panthers are actively working on their ways and are considering re-signing two of their top four blue-liners:

"I’m told the @FlaPanthers are actively working to re-sign 2 of their Top 4 Defensemen that helped them reach the @StanleyCup Final in Montour & Forsling," Weekes tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Notably, both Montour and Forsling played a key role in helping the Panthers qualify for the postseason last term. They further contributed significantly to the team in reaching the Stanley Cup Finals, where they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ever since joining the Florida Panthers, both Montour and Forsling have served as strong pillars on the blue line. Given their contributions, both players are worthy of new contracts. So, it would not be surprising if the Panthers offered them a new long-term extension.

Brandon Montour had an outstanding year with the Panthers in the blue line during the 2022-23 season. He had a career-high 73 points (16 goals, 57 assists) and set a new franchise record for the most points by a defenseman.

However, following a hard-fought battle for the prestigious Stanley Cup title, Montour injured his shoulder in the process and underwent surgery. The 29-year-old is now on his way to return to the lineup.

Contract details for Brandon Montour and Gustav Forsling with the Florida Panthers

Montour was selected with the 55th overall pick by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2014 draft. He joined the Florida Panthers in the 2020-21 season and has remained with the team ever since.

Brandon Montour is in the final year of a three-year,$10,500,000 contract signed with the Panthers in 2021. He'll be a UFA at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Meanwhile, Gustav Forsling was selected with the 126th overall pick by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2014 draft. He joined the Panthers the same year Montour did. Forsling is also in the final year of his three-year, $8,000,000 contract with the Cats, which he signed in 2021.

Along with Montour, he will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the current season. Last term, the 27-year-old Swedish had a career-high 41 points through 13 goals and 28 assists with the Cats. This season, Forsling has accumulated a point in eight games with a plus/minus of plus 6.