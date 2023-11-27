NHL Rumors: Insider makes bombshell Patrick Kane revelation involving Bruins

Latest insider reports suggest that the Boston Bruins might be looking into signing top free agent Patrick Kane. Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman took to his "32 Thoughts Podcast" and said the Bruins may have "poked around" on a deal to sign the 35-year-old winger.

“There’s a couple of teams out there that suspect that Boston might have been a team that has poked around on this,” Friedman said. “Now again, it’s all circumstantial evidence, but it makes sense because the thing about Boston is: they’re a good team; they could win.”

Friedman's statement has generated a lot of speculation among fans and analysts alike. He mentioned that some people believe the Bruins have expressed interest in Kane as they see an opportunity to strengthen their team without giving up any assets.

Patrick Kane, who has won the Stanley Cup three times as a player for the Chicago Blackhawks, has been the subject of trade speculation for quite some time. If the Bruins can successfully recruit Kane, it could be a game-changing acquisition that may impact the league's balance of power.

However, it's important to note that these are currently rumors. The Bruins have not officially confirmed their interest in Kane, and the player himself has not commented on these speculations.

Per Friedman, the Detroit Red Wings are still the frontrunners to sign him.

Patrick Kane’s NHL Awards

Kane began his NHL journey on Oct. 4, 2007, playing for the Minnesota Wild. He immediately made an impact by assisting in a goal and scoring one. In the subsequent year, he earned the Calder Memorial Trophy by contributing 72 points with 21 goals and 51 assists.

Then came his remarkable performance in 2013 when he notched a hat trick against the LA Kings during the Western Conference Finals. His immense contributions led to another triumph as he guided the Chicago Blackhawks to defeat the Boston Bruins and secure his first Stanley Cup title.

During that playoff run, Patrick Kane accumulated 19 points in 23 games and was recognized with the Conn Smythe Trophy as the postseason's most valuable player.

In recognition of his performance during the 2015-2016 season, Patrick Kane was honored with the Art Ross Trophy for being the NHL’s top point scorer and the Hart Memorial Trophy for being crowned league MVP. He amassed 106 points (46 goals and 60 assists) that year.

He played a key part in the Blackhawks' triumph in the 2015 Stanley Cup, their third championship win in just six years. Furthermore, Kane received the Ted Lindsay Award in 2016.