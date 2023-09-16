NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild linked with ex-Oilers centre 

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Minnesota Wild are reportedly in talks with former Edmonton Oilers center, Jujhar Khaira, regarding a potential contract for the upcoming season.

While it's not clear whether this will be a professional tryout (PTO) or a full-fledged contract, Khaira's addition would provide the Wild with some much-needed forward depth.

Khaira, a 29-year-old forward, spent the previous season with the Chicago Blackhawks, in the final year of his contract, playing in 51 games despite missing a significant portion of the season due to a back injury.

In those appearances, he contributed with six goals and eight assists, showcasing his value as a versatile player capable of slotting into various forward positions.

The majority of Khaira's career has been spent with the Edmonton Oilers, who drafted him 63rd overall back in 2012. With 336 NHL appearances under his belt, he brings experience and physicality to the table, tallying 33 goals, 47 assists, and an impressive 783 hits over his career.

His ability to play all three forward positions and contribute on the penalty kill makes him an attractive option for the Wild, particularly for their fourth-line unit.

Considering the Wild's tight salary cap situation, it's anticipated that any potential deal with Khaira would likely be for the league minimum. However, his presence would provide the team with the desired flexibility and physicality they seek for their fourth line, enhancing their depth as they prepare for the upcoming season.

As discussions continue, Minnesota fans will be eager to see if Khaira becomes a part of the team's plans moving forward.

Minnesota Wild's Bright Future for 2023-24 Season

Looking ahead to the 2023-24 season, the Minnesota Wild have their sights set on a promising group of young prospects who could make a significant impact on the team. Leading the pack is Jesper Wallstedt, a 20-year-old goaltender who has already signed an entry-level contract with the Wild.

Wallstedt showcased his talent in his first full season in North America with the Iowa team of the AHL, earning recognition as one of the league's top prospects.

Liam Ohgren, a 19-year-old forward, comes in at the second spot, displaying his scoring prowess in Sweden's second-tier professional league. Despite battling injuries, Ohgren's development is on the rise, making him an exciting prospect for the Wild.

Marat Khusnutdinov, a 21-year-old center, brings his two-way skills and face-off proficiency to secure the third position. Carson Lambos, a 20-year-old defenseman, stands fourth on the list, demonstrating leadership as the captain of the WHL's Winnipeg Ice.

Rounding out the top five is Danila Yurov, a versatile 19-year-old winger with high hopes of joining the Minnesota Wild from the KHL in the near future.

With these talented prospects in the pipeline, the Minnesota Wild's future looks bright, offering fans optimism for the upcoming 2023-24 season and beyond.