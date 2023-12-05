NHL Rumors: Oilers insider doesn't rule out team making shock Corey Perry move

In a surprising rumor, the Edmonton Oilers, led by general manager Ken Holland, might be considering a bold move to acquire veteran forward Corey Perry.

Perry recently faced contract termination with the Chicago Blackhawks due to unacceptable workplace conduct, making him a free agent sought after by several teams, including the Oilers, Florida Panthers, and Colorado Avalanche.

Ken Holland, known for his willingness to take risks, previously signed forward Evander Kane, despite off-ice concerns. This has led hockey insiders to speculate that Holland might be open to exploring the possibility of adding Perry to the Oilers' roster. Perry's agent, Pat Morris, serves as a crucial link to the seasoned player, boasting an impressive record of 124 points in 196 playoff games.

NHL insider Jim Matheson said:

"Holland will have to wait for Perry’s substance-abuse situation to clear, and he’ll certainly have to investigate fully what Perry did to have his contract terminated in Chicago, but if he doesn’t feel it’s a serious impediment, Holland would be all-in on the borderline Hall of Famer, even if he turns 39 in May."

However, any potential deal would hinge on the resolution of Perry's substance abuse situation and a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to his contract termination in Chicago.

Should Holland find these issues manageable, he could be enthusiastic about bringing the nearly 39-year-old forward into the Oilers' fold. Age doesn't seem to be a deterrent for Holland, as evidenced by his trade for 38-year-old Duncan Keith.

Corey Perry recently issued an apology to the Blackhawks

On Thursday, Corey Perry issued an apology to the Chicago Blackhawks organization, his supporters, and his family. This comes in the aftermath of the team severing its ties with him earlier in the week.

Corey Perry said:

"I would like to sincerely apologize to the entire Chicago Blackhawks organization, including ownership, management, coaches, trainers, employees, and my teammates. I would also like to apologize to my fans, and my family. I am embarrassed and have let you all down."

Perry added:

"As a result of my actions, there has been speculation and rumours. I am sickened by the impact this has had on others, and I want to make it clear that in no way did this involve any of my teammates or their families. Most importantly, I want to directly apologize to those who have been negatively affected and I am sorry for the additional impact to others it has created. My behaviour was inappropriate and wrong."

Only time will tell whether Ken Holland is willing to take another calculated risk on Corey Perry.