NHL Trade Rumors: $11,937,000 Philadelphia Flyers goalie will be let go for the right price

Trade rumors have been circulating with a focus on the Philadelphia Flyers' talented goaltender, Carter Hart. Hart, who inked a three-year, $11,937,000 contract with the Flyers in August 2021, is currently at the center of trade speculation that has captured the attention of analysts.

The chatter around Hart's potential trade stems from a recent article by David Pagnotta in The Fourth Period. Pagnotta identified Carter Hart as a player to watch leading up to the 2023-24 trade deadline.

He reported that the Flyers engaged in trade discussions involving Hart during the early stages of the offseason and remain open to a trade, provided the right offer comes their way.

Pagnotta tweeted:

"Tis the season! With camps starting next week, here's a quick look at some names that'll likely circulate through the trade winds this season"

"The Flyers explored trade discussions with some teams on Hart in the early going of the off-season."

It's worth noting that a trade involving Hart is unlikely to materialize at the beginning of the season, and may even stretch into the later months of the year:

"Our understanding is the team is willing to move him, but a trade is not likely to occur in the first part of the season, if at all during the 2023-24 campaign..."

Carter Hart's stats for the Philadelphia Flyers last season

At just 25 years old, Carter Hart represents a valuable asset for the Philadelphia Flyers. He possesses considerable potential and has showcased glimpses of brilliance during his career.

Last season, Hart posted a record of 22 wins, 23 losses, a .907 save percentage (SV%), and a 2.94 goals-against average (GAA). These statistics, while solid, have room for improvement, particularly in a more defensively supportive team.

The impact of the defensive group in front of Hart should not be underestimated. Goaltenders often rely heavily on the defensive skills of their team. A stronger defensive unit can significantly bolster a goaltender's performance, and this aspect is a key consideration for the Philadelphia Flyers and potential trade partners.

While the Philadelphia Flyers have signaled their openness to trade discussions involving Carter Hart, it's important to understand that this doesn't guarantee an immediate trade.

Hart is viewed as a valuable asset by the organization, and any potential deal would need to offer a compelling return. As such, the timing of any trade remains uncertain, and it may take some time before concrete developments occur.