NHL trade rumors: Arizona Coyotes goalie drawing interest as Canes' Raanta clears waivers

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka is currently at the center of trade rumors, with various teams exploring the potential acquisition of the Czech netminder. This development corresponds with the recent waiver clearance of Antti Raanta, who serves as the goaltender for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Analyst Kevin Weekes shared this update on his X account:

"Although he enjoys being an Arizona Coyotes, Vejmelka’s drawing interest from several teams looking at upgrading their G position. Great value contract and really good metrics since becoming an NHL Goalie."

While Arizona Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny remains optimistic about Vejmelka's improvement in the upcoming days, there are growing speculation that his future may not be in Arizona.

Despite Tourigny's positive outlook, concerns arose from Vejmelka's lackluster performance against the Buffalo Sabres, where he allowed four even-strength goals on 37 shots, extending his winless streak to eight consecutive starts. The success of Connor Ingram has further restricted Vejmelka's playing opportunities.

The capacity of Arizona to take on Campbell's contract and leverage their cap space adds a strategic dimension. With only one first-round pick this season, the Coyotes are committed to competing for a playoff spot. However, the reality is that Velmelka holds greater current value for Edmonton than for Arizona.

In the 2022-23 season, his game has seen notable improvement, showcasing a 3.16 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 36 games.

These impressive numbers, given the circumstances, are enhanced by his sixth-ranked goals GSAx among all NHL goaltenders, trailing only top-tier names like Igor Shesterkin, Connor Hellebuyck, Juuse Saros, Ilya Sorokin, and Linus Ullmark.

Could the Oilers find interest in Arizona Coyotes goalie?

While the Coyotes are enthusiastic about competing for a playoff spot, Kevin Weekes hints that Vejmelka's current value may outweigh his importance to Arizona, particularly for Edmonton.

However, acquiring him poses a challenge for the Oilers unless Arizona considers a trade Jack Campbell, an unlikely scenario. With a $2.725 million cap hit and one more season on his contract beyond the current one, Vejmelka presents a challenge.

Despite this, the Coyotes, equipped to handle cap space and potentially include Connor Ingram, could use their position to secure valuable assets in return.