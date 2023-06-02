NHL Trade Rumors: Edmonton Oilers likely to part ways with Kyler Yamamoto

Kailer Yamamoto's future with the Edmonton Oilers is in real doubt after the latest round of rumors indicate that the 24-year-old is likely to leave.

Mike, the host of "Top Shelf Hockey," recently shed more light on the situation, stating that the latter is likely to part ways with the forward "either via a trade or buyout."

"Kailer Yamamoto has been a very inconsistent scoring winger for them for the past couple of years. If they do want to do a buyout, he is still on the younger side of things as he is still in the RFA category. Doesn’t have much time on the contract and it will be a pretty inexpensive way for them to move on.

"I think before they consider that, I am sure they are going to have some thoughts but there will be a buyout window coming up shortly after the Stanley Cup final is completed. A lot of people think he could be one of the main names you might see on there. It is quite likely that the Oilers will part ways with Kyler Yamamoto either via trade or buyout."

On August 3, 2020, the Oilers signed Kiliar Yamamoto to a two-year, $6.2 million contract. His contract includes a $3.1 million salary cap hit. However, considering all of his contributions to the team, his cost is now becoming a burden.

Yamamoto is one of the top six members of the Edmonton Oilers to play alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. However, despite being placed in the top six, Yamamoto has only averaged 0.5 points/game. In the 2022-23 season, he only managed to rack up 25 points in 55 games.

According to Mark Spector of Sportsnet. CA, Oilers GM Ken Holland has a lot of work to do this offseason to clear up cap space, and there will be cheaper options than Yamamoto.

As per CapFriendly, buying out Yamamoto this offseason will save the Edmonton Oilers $2.6 million this season. It will only cost them $533,334 in dead cap space next season.

With UFA's and RFA's needing to be resigning or an addition of a player in the upfront, this money could be a great help to the Oilers and make a lot of sense for a buyout. The buyout window is set to start on June 15.

How has Kailer Yamamoto fared with the Edmonton Oilers?

Kailer Yamamoto was the 22nd overall pick for the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He made his league debut in the 2017-18 season and is currently in his sixth season.

He's never played 82 games in the league, the closest he came was during 2021-22 where he ended the season with 81 games. During his six-year tenure with the Edmonton Oilers, Yamamoto has played 224 games and has accumulated 118 points (50 goals and 68 assists).

