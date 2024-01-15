NHL Trade Rumors: Insider believes Canucks could make blockbuster move for Penguins' Jake Guentzel

In the NHL trade rumors, one of the names that has been thrown around is Jake Guentzel of the Pittsburgh Penguins and insiders believe that we may see a big move from Vancouver Canucks.

Rick Dhaliwal, an NHL insider, recently fed the rumors by referencing Elliotte Friedman regarding the Canucks’ trade deadline plan. Friedman said that Guentzel will be an attractive piece for Vancouver if he becomes available.

The insider pointed out that Vancouver, in particular, the Canucks’ general manager Jim Rutherford is known for picking up players early and sometimes signing them, making it a team to watch.

Dhaliwal tweeted:

"Elliotte Friedman on the #Canucks and trade deadline : Guentzel makes sense for VAN if he is made available, I can see them in on that. Rutherford likes to identify players and get them early. They are a team to watch."

Expand Tweet

More insights on Jake Guentzel from Pierre LeBrun

Pierre LeBrun from The Athletic also weighed in on the situation today. Jake Guentzel, a pending unrestricted free agent, stands out as the second-highest scorer on the market.

With an impressive track record, including 36 goals last NHL season and a consistent playoff performance, the 29-year-old forward is a key asset.

However, the Penguins’ uncertain playoff status complicates matters. With Pittsburgh hovering just two points outside a playoff spot, the team faces a dilemma.

LeBrun speculates on the tough decisions confronting Penguins’ GM Kyle Dubas. Should they secure assets for Guentzel, a valuable rental, or commit to a playoff push, potentially complicating the team’s future?

The prospect of signing Jake Guentzel to an extension before the trade deadline looms as a potential solution, but questions persist. Given the aging core of the Penguins, is a long-term commitment to Guentzel the wisest move?

LeBrun delves into the complexities of the situation, highlighting past negotiations that failed to yield an extension before the season. As the trade deadline approaches, both parties must make realistic decisions about the future.

In the face of this conundrum, LeBrun suggests that unless the Penguins secure a comfortable playoff position, trading Guentzel is the smart move. According to The Atheltic report, LeBrun said:

"It’s quite a pickle. I don’t envy the spot everyone involved is in here. But this is where Dubas will give us a glimpse of how he views this team, bigger picture. Unless the Penguins are sitting comfortably in a playoff spot, the smart move is to trade Guentzel. It’s the tougher call, but it’s the right one."

While undoubtedly a challenging decision, it aligns with a broader strategic vision for the Penguins.