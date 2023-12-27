NHL trade rumors: Insider speculates Toronto Maple Leafs sophomore as prime target for GMs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are at the center of discussions, with insiders speculating on potential moves. Jonas Siegel, a trusted source from The Athletic, recently dissected the Maple Leafs' trade options, shedding light on the team's prospect pool challenges.

Siegel's analysis points out several potential trade options, including backup goalie Dennis Hildeby, Fraser Minten and Easton Cowan. However, the name that stands out among these possibilities is Matthew Knies. The sophomore forward has not only played exceptionally well but also showcased an enticing upside, making him a prime target for opposing general managers.

In his report, Siegel emphasizes,

"Matthew Knies is one name opposing GMs will undoubtedly have circled. Knies has played so well, though, and boasts such enticing upside that he’s presumably a complete no-go for the Brendan Shanahan-Brad Treliving front office."

Knies, a forward, was drafted 57th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Acknowledging Knies' importance both in the present and future for the Maple Leafs, Siegel dismissed the notion of Toronto considering a trade involving the talented forward. The sentiment is clear – Knies is deemed too valuable to be part of any potential deals.

However, Siegel introduces alternative scenarios that the Maple Leafs might explore. He speculates whether Toronto would be open to parting with a third-round pick to acquire a player like Ilya Lyubushkin. Another name brought into the trade talks is Nick Robertson, a player who has not been consistent, possesses a smaller stature and lacks a clearly defined power-play role.

The Maple Leafs' decision-making process will undoubtedly have significant implications on the team's dynamics as they weigh the potential impact of trade moves on their current and future success.

As the trade deadline approaches, the hockey world awaits to see how the Maple Leafs navigate these trade talks and whether Knies remains an untouchable asset in their roster.

More on Toronto Maple Leafs' forward Matthew Knies

Matthew Knies, drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2021, boasts a rich background, with an older brother who played collegiate hockey. Raised in Arizona, he's a fluent Slovak speaker, maintaining a connection with his Slovakian grandparents.

Knies represented the United States at the 2022 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships and earned a spot on the national team for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Signing an entry-level contract in April 2023, Knies made a noteworthy NHL debut, contributing to the Toronto Maple Leafs' playoff success. Despite facing setbacks, including a concussion, he achieved a Gordie Howe hat trick in December 2023, showcasing his multifaceted skills.