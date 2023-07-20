Vladimir Tarasenko has become the subject of much speculation in the dynamic landscape of NHL trade rumors.

The New York Islanders have been linked with Tarasenko, and seek to strengthen their roster with a scoring winger for the upcoming season.

NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman shared some insights during his appearance on the NHL Network, shedding light on the potential of Tarasenko joining the team.

Now, rumors are circulating about the possibility of Vladimir Tarasenko landing with the New York Islanders. However, Friedman's insights on the NHL Network seem to suggest that this particular match may not come to fruition.

He stated:

"I've heard Tarasenko and the Islanders were possibly a bad match and not going to happen."

Elliotte Friedman's comments.

Vladimir Tarasenko, a Russian professional ice hockey right winger, is one of the best snipers and wingers of his generation.

With an impressive NHL career consisting of 675 games, 270 goals, 304 assists, and a total of 574 points, the 31-year-old forward has left a significant mark on the league. However, his form has dipped last season as compared to the 2021-22 season.

Despite the potential setback with Tarasenko, Friedman also reaffirmed that the Islanders are indeed on the lookout for another scoring winger.

With a solid foundation in place and aspirations to bolster their lineup, the team's management is leaving no stone unturned in the quest to secure a player.

More on Vladimir Tarasenko's NHL journey

Before making his mark in the NHL, Vladimir Tarasenko honed his skills in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), playing for Sibir Novosibirsk.

His potential was quickly recognized, and he moved to SKA Saint Petersburg in 2012. The St. Louis Blues selected him in the first round, 16th overall, during the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. He made his NHL debut with the Blues in the 2012-13 season.

During his tenure with the Blues, Tarasenko became an integral part of the team, proving to be one of the franchise's leading scorers. He earned three NHL All-Star Game appearances and was a vital contributor to the Blues' historic Stanley Cup victory in 2019.

However, the winds of change swept Tarasenko to the New York Rangers in February 2023, as he embarked on a new chapter in his NHL journey.

