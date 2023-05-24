Ryan Donato landing spots: Where could the high offensive upside forward go this summer? 

Could Ryan Donato be one of the most underrated forwards in free agency this summer? As the 2023 NHL free agency approaches, Seattle Kraken's Donato emerges as an intriguing option for teams seeking a low-cost, high-offensive upside player.

Donato, known for his offensive skills and scoring ability, could be a perfect fit for teams across the league as they look to add depth and offensive firepower to their lineups.

Here are three teams that should look into adding Ryan Donato this summer:

#1 Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have undergone a retooling phase and are in need of players who can contribute offensively with new talent like Connor Bedard. Donato's skill set aligns well with the Blackhawks' playing style and their desire to bolster their offensive production.

With his quick hands, accurate shot, and scoring instincts, Donato could provide the Blackhawks with secondary scoring options, adding depth to their forward lines.

#2 Arizona Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes are a team in transition, and they could greatly benefit from a player like Ryan Donato. The Coyotes have struggled to consistently generate offense, and Donato could be a valuable addition to their roster. His ability to find scoring opportunities, create plays, and contribute in the power play would provide a boost to the Coyotes' offensive game.

As a team looking to rebuild and develop young talent, Donato's experience in the league could also serve as a mentorship opportunity for the Coyotes' young players.

#3 Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning, known for their offensive firepower, could take a low-risk, high-reward approach by adding Ryan Donato to their roster. Donato's goal-scoring prowess would provide another lethal weapon for the Lightning's already potent offense.

With the Lightning's depth and winning culture, Donato could thrive in an environment that maximizes his potential. Additionally, the team's ability to manage their salary cap effectively could make them an attractive destination for Donato as he looks to revitalize his career.

While his career trajectory hasn't fully met expectations thus far, a change of scenery and the right system could reignite his scoring touch. Teams like the Blackhawks, Coyotes, or Lightning, with their varying situations and needs, present ideal opportunities for Donato to make a significant impact.

As the free agency period approaches, decision-makers will weigh the potential rewards of adding Donato to their rosters. If given the right opportunity, he could prove to be a valuable asset to his chosen team.

