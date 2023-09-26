Sean Couturier landing spots: 3 best fits for returning Flyers veteran

Sean Couturier returned to the ice for the first time since 2021. Couturier played in the Philadelphia Flyers' preseason game against the New Jersey Devils on Monday Night. Although the preseason isn't something fans pay attention to, but for Couturier, it was a major achievement.

He hasn't played an NHL game since Dec. 18, 2021, since being forced to undergo a season-ending back surgery. Couturier ended up needing a second surgery, which kept him out for the entire 2022-23 season.

Before the preseason game on Monday, Sean Couturier said that it's a moment he has been thinking about for a year and a half, according to Ryan Quigley of The Hockey News.

"It's been a year and a half. I've been waiting for this moment for a while. All summer, I've been thinking about it.

"And now I'm here. I'm just excited to get the warmups going and the first shift out of the way and just play hockey. I think that's what I've missed most."

Potential destinations for Sean Couturier

Although Sean Couturier battled back from injury, he could be a logical trade chip for the Philadelphia Flyers, as they will once again be a rebuilding team. If the Flyers do look to trade Couturier, here are three potential teams who could acquire him.

#3 Buffalo Sabres

Sean Couturier is set to make $7,750,000 for the next seven years, so his contract isn't the best to trade, and not many teams could afford him. However, the Sabres could make some sense, as they're looking like they're in win-now mode.

Buffalo has a good young core, so adding a veteran like Couturier to help in the locker room and in a depth role makes sense. It also wouldn't cost much to acquire the forward.

#2 Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are a rebuilding team but have been looking to add veterans to surround around Connor Bedard.

They have added Corey Perry, Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno. However, Perry and Foligno are only under contract for this year, so Couturier could be someone to play with Bedard for the foreseeable future.

Chicago also has the cap space and plenty of draft picks to make the trade work.

#1 Nashville Predators

The Predators are trying to change their core, as they bought out Matt Duchene and traded Ryan Johansen. Nashville still has over $7.9 million in cap space, so a trade for Couturier could work.

The Predators are a borderline playoff team, so if GM Barry Trotz wants to go for it, adding Couturier. who can play the second line, would make sense. Couturier should be good for 50+ points this season and also play with a physical edge.

