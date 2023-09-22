The Seattle Kraken, entering their second season in the NHL, are poised to make a statement in the 2023-24 campaign with a mix of seasoned veterans and promising young talents.

As anticipation grows among fans, here's a look at the projected starting lines for the Seattle Kraken:

Seattle Kraken's projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

Forwards:

Jared McCann — Matthew Beniers — Jordan Eberle:

The top line features a combination of skill, speed, and scoring ability. Jared McCann's versatility, Matthew Beniers' potential, and Jordan Eberle's experience make this trio an exciting offensive threat. Beniers will look to build on his Rookie of the Year Campaign.

Andre Burakovsky — Alexander Wennberg — Jaden Schwartz:

The second line offers a mix of playmaking and defensive responsibility. Alexander Wennberg's vision, Andre Burakovsky's offensive creativity and Jaden Schwartz's two-way play provide depth and balance. This trio is an underrated one and could be the Kraken's secret weapon this season.

Eeli Tolvanen – Yanni Gourde – Oliver Bjorkstrand:

The third line showcases a blend of youth and skill. Yanni Gourde's energy, Oliver Bjorkstrand's scoring touch and Eeli Tolvanen's shot-making ability add depth to the Kraken's offense.

Brandon Tanev – Shane Wright – Kailer Yamamoto:

The fourth line combines physicality and potential. Shane Wright, the highly touted young prospect, is flanked by Brandon Tanev's tenacity and Kailer Yamamoto's offensive instincts.

Defense:

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson:

The top defensive pairing features Vince Dunn's offensive flair and Adam Larsson's shutdown ability. This duo is expected to log significant minutes and contribute at both ends of the ice.

Jamie Oleksiak — William Borgen:

The second pairing offers size and defensive reliability. Jamie Oleksiak's physical play complements William Borgen's shot-blocking prowess.

Brian Dumoulin — Justin Schultz:

The third pairing showcases a mix of experience and mobility. Brian Dumoulin's defensive acumen and Justin Schultz's offensive instincts add depth to the blue line.

Goaltenders:

Philipp Grubauer: Grubauer is set to be the starting goaltender, aiming to provide the Kraken with stability and reliable goaltending.

Joey Daccord: Daccord will serve as the backup goaltender, offering support and stepping in when needed. His role as a reliable backup is essential for the team's success.

The Seattle Kraken's projected starting lines for the 2023-24 season reflect a team that is looking to establish a strong identity in the league. The Kraken will aim to compete in a challenging Pacific Division.

As the season unfolds, fans will be eagerly watching to see how this lineup comes together and whether it can lead the team to a successful playoff run.