Are Anaheim Ducks the most unlucky franchise in NHL history? Draft lottery from past & present tells the story

The Anaheim Ducks have had their fair share of bad luck in the NHL draft lottery. Twice in their history, they entered a draft lottery with the highest odds to win the first overall pick. Both times they ended up with the number two pick.

These moments were significant because they lead to them missing out on generational talent. They were denied the opportunity to draft Sidney Crosby in 2005. This year, they will miss out on drafting Connor Bedard.

How the Anaheim Ducks missed on two of the best prospects in NHL history

In 2005, the NHL introduced a new draft lottery system to determine the order in which teams would select players. The Pittsburgh Penguins won the lottery that year. They were rewarded the first overall pick and the opportunity to select Crosby, who was widely regarded as a generational prospect.

The Ducks, who had finished last in the league the previous season, had their sights set on the first overall pick. However, luck was not on their side. They ended up with the second overall pick. They used that pick to select Bobby Ryan. He was a talented player in his own right, but not in the same league as Crosby.

Fast forward to 2023, and the Anaheim Ducks found themselves in a similar position. They finished this season with the worst record in the league and were hoping to select Bedard, an 18-year-old phenom who has been compared to Crosby. Once again they were unlucky in the draft lottery

The Chicago Blackhawks, who finished with the third-worst record, leapfrogged them in the lottery and secured themselves the first overall pick. They will have the opportunity to select Bedard at the 2023 NHL Draft on June 28.

The Ducks dropped to the second overall pick once again. They will miss out on the chance to draft Bedard, who has the potential to be one of the best players in the league.

So, what could have been different if the Anaheim Ducks had won each lottery? In 2005, the Ducks would have selected Crosby. In his career, Crosby has gone on to win three Stanley Cups, two Hart Trophies as the league's most valuable player, and a scoring title. With Crosby on their team, the Ducks would have likely won multiple Stanley Cups.

If the Anaheim Ducks had won last night's draft lottery, they would have been rewarded the opportunity to draft Bedard. The Vancouver, British Columbia native has been compared to Crosby in terms of his skill, hockey IQ, and work ethic. He has the potential to be a game-changer.

With Bedard on their team, the Ducks could have set themselves up to be a legitimate Stanley Cup contender in the near future. Unfortunately, the Anaheim Ducks were not able to win the lottery, and they will have to settle for the second overall pick.

Bobby Ryan was solid for the Ducks. Adam Fantilli could have a similar impact if they choose to pick him in this year's draft. But he will always be compared to Bedard, a player who could have transformed the team into a powerhouse.

