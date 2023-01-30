Connor McDavid is widely known for his playmaking abilities, puck control, shot accuracy, and speed on the ice.

The Edmonton Oilers superstar was selected first overall in the 2015 NHL Draft. He has been in the league for eight years. McDavid has already accomplished enough individual accolades to be considered one of the greatest NHL players of all time.

McDavid's ability to score at will and his humble personality off the ice has made him extremely popular among hockey fans. Throughout his NHL career, the 26-year-old has been a consistently dominant player. He rarely goes through rough stretches or prolonged droughts. Many of his supporters already consider him to be the next Wayne Gretzky or Mario Lemieux.

Considering the numbers he has put up in his career, many believe that he will break a lot of NHL records. With that being said, this article will look at five records or milestones that Connor McDavid could achieve this season.

Five impressive NHL records that Connor McDavid could achieve

#1. Road to the 150-point club

As of writing this, Connor McDavid has accumulated 92 points in 51 games so far this season. With 31 games left, the 26-year-old could reach the 150-point mark if he continues at the same pace.

If he accomplishes this, he will become the first player to reach 150 points in a single season since 1989. He would be just the sixth player in NHL history to reach this milestone.

#2. Break the record for most power-play points (80)

46 of Connor McDavid's 92 points on the season have come on the power play. He is only 11 points shy of breaking Wayne Gretzky's franchise record of 57 power play points in a season.

Currently, the record for the most points scored on the power play in a single season belongs to Mario Lemieux. The legendary Pittsburgh Penguins forward recorded 80 power-play points during the 1987-88 campaign. McDavid will need to record 35 power-play points in the final 31 games to break this record.

#3. Three Consecutive Art Ross Trophies

Connor McDavid is currently atop the NHL leaderboard with 92 points on the season. His fellow Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl trails him with 72 points. If the leaderboard remains the same by the end of the season, Connor McDavid will be tied for third all-time with five Art Ross Trophies. The Oilers star will also become the first player to win three consecutive Art Ross Trophies since Wayne Gretzky.

#4. The 70-goal club

Only 14 players in NHL history have reached the 70-goal mark in a single season. Wayne Gretzky holds the record for the most goals in a season with 92. As of now, McDavid has scored 41 goals with 31 games remaining on the schedule.

At his current pace, the 26-year-old has a realistic shot at reaching 70 goals on the season. He would become just the 15th player in league history to accomplish this feat.

#5. Record for the most multi-point games

Wayne Gretzky holds the record for the most multi-point games in a single season at 62. He accomplished this with the Oilers during the 1981-82 campaign. McDavid recorded two or more points in 46 games last season. He has already recorded 26 multi-point games this season.

If he maintains this level of play, he could one day join the conversation for the best NHL player of all time.

Poll : 0 votes