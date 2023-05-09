In an episode of the “Clearing the Crease” podcast, hosted by former NHL player Mike Commodore and broadcaster James Cybulski, the topic of the 2005 NHL Draft and its alleged rigging was brought up once again.

The circumstances surrounding the draft were certainly unusual. There was no public drawing of the balls. Instead, Gary Bettman went in behind a curtain and emerged holding a Pittsburgh Penguins logo, announcing that they had won the first overall pick and the right to select Sidney Crosby.

It’s important to note that the Penguins were in a precarious position at the time. The organization had just escaped bankruptcy and was threatening to move to Kansas City. The selection of Crosby was undoubtedly a turning point for the franchise. They went on to make the playoffs for 16 straight years, winning three Stanley Cups. Cybulski called the draft,

“one of the shadiest things to ever go down in the NHL.”

However, there are reasons to doubt the conspiracy theory. The NHL had modified its rules for the 2005 lottery, giving every team a weighted shot at the No. 1 overall selection. The best odds went to four teams that hadn’t qualified for the postseason in three years nor won any of the last four lotteries: the Penguins, Sabres, Blue Jackets, and Rangers. The distribution left the Penguins with a 6.25 percent chance of winning the top pick, better than most teams.

Additionally, if the NHL truly rigged the draft, it’s possible that Crosby would have ended up with the New York Rangers instead. Crosby playing in Madison Square Garden would have been a boon for the league, but that scenario did not come to fruition.

NHL Draft Lottery 2023: Schedule, Rules, and Top Prospects to Watch

The NHL Draft Lottery for 2023 is set to take place on May 28th at 8:00 p.m. ET. The lottery determines the order of the first 16 selections of the upcoming NHL Draft, with teams that missed the playoffs being assigned odds percentages based on their final regular-season standings.

The lower a team finished in the standings, the higher their odds are at getting the first overall pick. There are some restrictions in place to limit how far certain teams can move up the draft order. Teams are also restricted from winning the lottery more than twice in a five-year span.

The projected top prospects in the 2023 NHL draft include Connor Bedard, Adam Fantili, Will Smith, Zach Benson, and Ryan Leonard. Bedard is the consensus No. 1 pick and is being dubbed a generational talent.

