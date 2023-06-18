Three players the Dallas Stars need to sign this offseason

After a strong playoff run that culminated in a loss in the Western Conference Finals, the Dallas Stars are poised to bounce back and make another deep postseason run. To bolster their chances, the Stars should focus on three free agents in the upcoming offseason.

They should re-sign Ty Dellandrea and acquire Semyon Varlamov as a reliable backup goaltender behind Jake Oettinger. The addition of Garnet Hathaway would also inject physicality and depth to their roster.

Re-signing Ty Dellandrea: bringing back a key piece

Vegas Golden Knights v Dallas Stars - Game Six

Ty Dellandrea has showcased tremendous potential and growth during his time with the Dallas Stars. As a versatile forward, he has proven his ability to contribute offensively, while also excelling in the defensive aspects of the game.

Dellandrea's work ethic, determination, and dedication make him an ideal candidate for the Stars to re-sign. With more experience and consistent playing time, Dellandrea can continue to develop into a key contributor for the team's success in the future.

Acquiring Semyon Varlamov: A perfect Dallas Stars' backup

New York Islanders v Boston Bruins

Adding goaltender Semyon Varlamov would provide the Dallas Stars with a reliable backup option behind the emerging star Jake Oettinger. Varlamov has proven himself as a steady and experienced netminder, capable of shouldering the load when called upon.

Varlamov's presence would not only provide Oettinger with valuable rest, but also serve as a mentor, guiding the young netminder's growth. Varlamov's playoff experience and consistency would bolster the team's goaltending depth, a crucial aspect of a successful playoff run.

Adding Garnet Hathaway: Bringing some more grit

Washington Capitals v Boston Bruins

Garnet Hathaway's physicality and tenacity make him a valuable addition to the Stars' roster. As a gritty forward, Hathaway brings an element of toughness and energy to the team. His willingness to play a physical game, win battles along the boards, and contribute on the penalty kill would be a valuable asset for the Stars. Hathaway's experience and versatility would provide additional depth to the forward lines, giving the team more options in different game situations.

The Dallas Stars are determined to build upon their recent success and make another deep playoff run. By pursuing these three free agents, the Stars would enhance their chances of returning to the Western Conference Finals. They could potentially compete for the ultimate prize, the Stanley Cup.

