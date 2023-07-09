Three teams that should acquire Erik Karlsson after the failed Penguins negotiations

After failed trade talks between the San Jose Sharks and the Pittsburgh Penguins, Erik Karlsson remains on the market, with the defenseman requesting a trade out of San Jose. Several teams could potentially acquire the veteran defenseman to bolster their blue line.

However, three teams that stand out as potential landing spots for Karlsson are the Edmonton Oilers, Seattle Kraken, and Buffalo Sabres. Let's explore why these teams would be ideal fits for Karlsson.

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are on the cusp of being serious Stanley Cup contenders and acquiring Karlsson could be the missing piece to solidify their blue line. With dynamic talents Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in their prime, the Oilers have a window of opportunity to make a deep playoff run.

Karlsson's exceptional offensive skills and veteran presence would complement the Oilers' talented forward group, elevating their chances of contending for a championship. Adding Karlsson to their roster would give the Oilers one more major defender and significantly bolster their defensive depth.

Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken surprised the NHL world by upsetting the defending Stanley Cup champions in just their second season in the league. Adding Karlsson to the emerging Vince Dunn would create a formidable defensive pairing that would be a nightmare for opposing teams to handle.

Karlsson's experience and leadership would further enhance Kraken's blue line and contribute to their continued success. The Kraken are looking to solidify themselves as a force in the league, and Karlsson's presence would bring invaluable experience and skill to their roster.

Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres swung and missed on the top free-agent defensemen this offseason, leaving them in search of a significant upgrade on their blue line. With a deep prospect system and an emerging young roster, the addition of Karlsson would make the Sabres legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Karlsson's offensive prowess, playmaking abilities, and veteran leadership would provide a boost to the Sabres' defensive core. His experience and ability to contribute in all situations would help accelerate the team's development and give them a strong chance at postseason success.

Karlsson's trade request has opened up possibilities for several teams in need of defensive help. The Edmonton Oilers, Seattle Kraken, and Buffalo Sabres stand out as potential landing spots for the veteran defenseman.

These teams are at different stages of their development, but all three would greatly benefit from Karlsson's skill set, experience, and leadership.

