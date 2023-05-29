"Time for Phil Kessel to retire" - Fans explore reasons for Iron Man's scratch by Vegas Golden Knights

Phil Kessel has missed many games this season for the Vegas Golden Knights despite being healthy.

What is the mystery behind it? A Redditor named u/kLAUSbABY asked the r/nhl subreddit. Redditors gave their answers to the question.

Kessel has missed the previous 10 postseason games for Vegas due to injury. Even though he is healthy, head coach Bruce Cassidy decided to start a different front lineup.

Kessel played in each of the Golden Knights' first four playoff games, but he hasn't been on the ice since Game 4 against Winnipeg. William Carrier's comeback corresponds with his departure from the lineup.

Due to a lower-body ailment, Carrier has been out since the beginning of March. He made a comeback in Game 5 against Winnipeg and has played every game since.

In these playoffs, Cassidy has chosen to go with Teddy Blueger and Michael Amadio rather than Phil Kessel. Given the other great attacking alternatives in the Vegas team and the superior defensive abilities of Amadio and Blueger, Kessel isn't as necessary as in previous seasons.

Phil Kessel has been a shadow of his previous self

Phil Kessel #8 of the Vegas Golden Knights

Phil Kessel, a forward with the Golden Knights, has noticeably been missing from the lineup lately for Vegas. The two-time Stanley Cup winner may not play a significant role against the Stars after making no appearances in either game of the second-round series against the Oilers.

Along with William Karlsson and Brayden McNabb, Kessel was one of just three players on the squad to wear a uniform for every game throughout the regular season.

The 35-year-old has 14 goals and 22 assists in 82 appearances this season. His 36 points were the fewest of his career, dating back to his debut year in 2006–07.

The player Kessel once was is no longer there. In his heyday, he was an essential member of the Penguins' postseason squad, averaging less than a point per game in back-to-back postseasons in 2016 and 2017. Pittsburgh winning the Stanley Cup in each of those years is no accident. He had 22 and 23 points in consecutive seasons.

Kessel missed the postseason while playing for Arizona the previous two seasons. Kessel's journey with the Golden Knights marks his sixth playoff appearance in the NHL.

Poll : 0 votes