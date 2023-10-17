Top 3 Kirby Dach replacements for Montreal Canadiens ft. Alex Newhook

The Montreal Canadiens are currently facing a challenging situation with the injury to Kirby Dach, a key player who was expected to be a crucial part of their roster. After a collision with Jarred Tinordi in just his fifth period of the season, Dach is set to miss significant time due to a lower-body injury. As the Canadiens look for viable replacements, three potential candidates come to mind: Alex Newhook, Sean Monahan, and Jake Evans.

Alex Newhook

The Canadiens acquired Alex Newhook from the Colorado Avalanche and he has already made an impact in his first two games of the season. Newhook brings speed, agility, and excellent offensive skills to the table. While he may not perfectly replicate Dach's style of play, his early performances suggest that he could be a valuable asset in filling the offensive void left by Dach. Newhook's adaptability and potential for further development make him an intriguing candidate.

Sean Monahan

Sean Monahan, a veteran forward formerly of the Calgary Flames, has long been regarded as a player with untapped potential. Monahan possesses the offensive capabilities that the Canadiens are currently missing without Dach. If he can rediscover his latent potential, he could be a valuable addition to the team, offering experience and scoring prowess.

Jake Evans

While not as high-profile as Newhook or Monahan, Jake Evans presents a different kind of reliability. As a depth forward, Evans has the potential to grow into a more significant role over time. He may not immediately replace Kirby Dach's offensive contributions, but his strong defensive abilities and work ethic could make him a valuable addition. Evans' versatility could allow the coaching staff to deploy him effectively in various roles, helping to mitigate the impact of Dach's absence.

The injury to Kirby Dach is undoubtedly a setback for the Montreal Canadiens and it will require a collective effort to compensate for his absence. While Dach's skill set and contributions will be missed, players like Newhook, Monahan's resurgence, and Evans's development may offer a silver lining during this challenging period.

The Canadiens will need to find a solution quickly as they lack significant depth as it is. Dach had a career-best season for the Montreal Canadiens last season with 38 points and looked to develop as a franchise cornerstone. The Canadiens will likely fill his void using multiple pieces across the roster