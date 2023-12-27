Top 3 trade destinations for Ducks' veteran goaltender John Gibson

The Anaheim Ducks’ goaltender John Gibson has been the subject of trade rumors lately. This is mainly due to his team's rebuilding phase and the potential value he holds as an asset in a trade.

His $6.4 million average annual value contract through 2026–27, along with a 10-team no-trade clause, has impacted his trade market value. However, Gibson has shown improvement compared to previous seasons, with a goals-against average of 2.85 and a save percentage of .906.

As a result, he has become more attractive to teams in need of goaltending assistance.

Top 3 potential trade destinations for John Gibson

1. New Jersey Devils

There have been speculations about the New Jersey Devils being a landing spot for John Gibson. With Dougie Hamilton potentially sidelined for the season due to injury, the Devils could utilize his $9 million cap hit to strengthen their goaltending by acquiring Gibson.

Red Wings Devils Hockey

Although the Devils have not yet placed Hamilton on long-term injury reserve (LTIR), doing so would give them the cap space required for such a move. Considering Gibson's $6.4 million cap hit, he would comfortably fit within the Devil's salary cap limit.

Additionally, they possess an array of talent and promising prospects that may entice the Ducks in negotiations. This could potentially include goalie Vitek Vanecek and even a first-round pick in the 2024 draft.

2. Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings are currently going through a rebuilding phase and could greatly benefit from having a starting goaltender like John Gibson. Their current goalie situation with Husso, Reimer and Lyon hasn’t been quite stable and Gibson’s experience would be incredibly valuable.

Red Wings Devils Hockey

The Red Wings have cap space at the trade deadline and even more next season to comfortably accommodate Gibson’s contract. The fact that Ducks GM Pat Verbeek has a history with Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman could potentially facilitate a trade.

In addition, the Red Wings have some prospects like Kasper, Edvinsson, or Pellikka who could be part of the negotiations if the Ducks are open to retaining some of Gibson’s salary.

3. Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers have been on the lookout for a goalie ever since they sent Campbell down to the minors. However, it seems that Jeff Jackson (club president operations) and general manager Ken Holland want to give Knoblauch a chance to improve things (after the change in HC) before exploring options.

Oilers Rangers Hockey

While it makes sense to give Stuart Skinner and Ilya Konvalov opportunities for now, if they struggle consistently, acquiring John Gibson could be the solution to the Oiler's goaltending issues. The real question is whether they would be willing to meet Anaheim’s asking price.