Top 5 Alumni in NHL 24 ft. Zdeno Chara

NHL 24 promises to deliver an exhilarating spectacle for fans worldwide. The franchise has housed influential players throughout the history of its existence, leaving a legacy that continues to inspire future generations.

While numerous youngsters debut every year, veterans also play a big role in the game. That said, let's take a look at the five top alumni in the game.

Top 5 Alumni in NHL 24

5. Marian Hossa

Hossa, of Slovak descent, born January 12, 1979, is best known for his two-way play as a right wing. He was selected 12th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 1997 NHL Entry Draft.

He accumulated 525 goals and 609 assists for 1,134 total points over 1,309 regular-season games. He's the 44th NHLer to reach 500-goal status and the 80th to reach 1,000 points before being elected to the Hockey Hall Of Fame in 2020. He has an 88-rated NHL 24 Alumni card in-game.

4. Dany Heatley

Canadian Dany Heatley was born on January 21, 1981. He was drafted second overall by the Atlanta Thrashers during the 2000 NHL Entry Draft. He went on to achieve considerable success during his professional ice hockey career with both significant achievements and personal challenges; leading all rookies in points and assists during his inaugural year (2001-202).

Heatley became known for his accurate shot and ability to find open spaces. He also has an 88-rated NHL 24 Alumni card in-game.

3. Ryan Miller

Ryan Miller, born in 1980, has become one of the best goaltenders during his time with the Buffalo Sabres. He set an NCAA record of 26 career shutouts before winning the Hobey Baker Award in 2001.

He set franchise records for most games played, minutes spent, wins by a goaltender and games played against goaltenders as a goalie. He has a 90-rated NHL 24 Alumni card in-game.

2. Roberto Luongo

Roberto Luongo, born April 4, 1979, is a Canadian former professional ice hockey goaltender. He made 19 seasons of NHL appearances between the New York Islanders, Florida Panthers and Vancouver Canucks before retiring due to injury in 2005.

Luongo has earned two NHL second-team All-Star selections and earned himself the William M. Jennings Trophy as his team allowed the fewest goals against in a season. His consistency and longevity in the league cemented his status as one of the great goalies of his generation. He has a 91-rated NHL 24 Alumni card in-game.

1. Zdeno Chara

Zdeno Chara, born March 18, 1977, from Slovakia, is a former professional ice hockey defenseman known for being an intimidating 6-foot-9 figure who earned himself the moniker "Big Z". Chara held this distinction for 24 seasons, playing in the NHL from 2006-20, serving as captain for 14 of them with the Boston Bruins from 2006 - 2020.

He became a well-respected figure among NHL fans for his intimidating physical strength, punishing hits and powerful slapshot. Also, he has a 91-rated NHL 24 Alumni card in-game.