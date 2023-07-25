Top 5 franchise-altering NHL trades ft. Karlsson dealt to the Sharks

Trades are quite frequent in the NHL but sometimes a trade changes the future of a franchise.

When star players are traded it catches the NHL by surprise as oftentimes, superstars aren't dealt. But, when it does happen years down the road it still has ripple effects on the franchise.

Here are five franchise-altering trades in NHL history.

#5 Golden Knights acquire Mark Stone

The Vegas Golden Knights were an expansion team and in 2019 they were looking to add some skill up front to make them a Cup contender.

Vegas made the Cup Final in 2018 but lost to the Washington Capitals. At the deadline, the Golden Knights acquired Mark Stone from the Sens for Erik Brannstrom, Oscar Lindberg, and a 2020 second-round pick.

The Golden Knights were quick to re-sign Stone and he played a key role in Vegas attracting other players as he was their captain. He also helped them win their first Stanley Cup this past season, and that is something that changed the franchise for Vegas.

#4 Maple Leafs acquire Mats Sundin

In 1994, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Quebec Nordiques made a massive trade as the Leafs dealt Wendel Clark, Sylvain Lefebvre, Landon Wilson, and a 1994 first-round pick to Quebec for Mats Sundin, Garth Butcher, Todd Wariner, and a 1994 first-round pick.

Sundin ended up being the Maple Leafs' captain and played parts of 13 seasons with the Leafs. Although he never led Toronto to a Stanley Cup, he was able to make the Maple Leafs a competitive team and is now in the Hall of Fame.

#3 Sens trade Erik Karlsson to Sharks

The Ottawa Senators trading Erik Karlsson to the San Jose Sharks has changed their entire franchise around.

The Sens dealt Karlsson and minor-leaguer Francis Perron to the Sharks for Chris Tierney, Rudolfs Balcers, and Dylan Demelo. None of them played a massive role in Ottawa. However, the prospect and picks are what changed their franchise as the Sens got Josh Norris and a 2020 first-round pick and Ottawa drafted Tim Stutzle third overall.

Stutzle and Norris are two of Ottawa's building blocks and will be a key part of their future for the foreseeable future.

#2 Lightning trade Kyle Quincey

Vasilevskiy led Tampa Bay to back-to-back cups

The Tampa Bay Lightning had traded Steve Downie to the Colorado Avalanche for Kyle Quincey. Moments later the Bolts dealt Quincey to the Detroit Red Wings for Sebastian Piche and a 2012 first-round pick.

At the time, getting a first-round pick was considered a steal for the Lightning but with the pick, Tampa Bay drafted goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Russian has been arguably the best goalie in the NHL for the last several years and was a key reason for Tampa Bay to win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021.

#1 Mark Messier dealt to the Rangers

The biggest franchise-altering trade was the Edmonton Oilers dealing Mark Messier to the New York Rangers.

The Oilers dealt Messier, Jeff Beukeboom, and David Shaw to the New York Rangers in 1991 for Louie DeBrusk, Steven Rice, and Bernie Nicholls.

Messier helped lead the Rangers to a Stanley Cup in 1994 which was their first since 1940 as he was a key reason to end their lengthy drought.

