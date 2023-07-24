When sports movies make the big screen, a lot of times they are documentaries or movies based on true stories. Yet, sometimes, it is just a made-up story that captivates the audience.

Hockey movies are no different, as there are movies based on true stories, but there are made-up ones like Happy Gilmore.

With that, here are the five best hockey movies. It should also be noted that movies with sequels will be grouped together.

#5. Goon

Goon was a 2011 Canadian sports comedy that featured the main character of Doug Glatt, who was a polite bouncer. After Doug was in the audience and beat up a player who went into the stands, a hockey team signed him to be their enforcer.

The movie shows Glatt learning hockey and how to skate but being solely on the team to fight. It was so well-received that a sequel was made called "Goon: Last of the Enforcers" which came out in 2017 and followed up on the storylines and was also a hilarious watch.

#4. Happy Gilmore

Happy Gilmore is one of the best movies. Adam Sandler plays a want-to-be hockey player who struggles on the ice and is cut from the team. He then turns to golf and becomes one of the best golfers on tour with his unique shot and hockey stick as a putter.

Given that most of the movie is about golf and not hockey, it is only ranked fourth behind three other hockey movies.

#3. Miracle

Miracle is based on a true story, as it tells the story of the 1980 Winter Olympics. During the Olympics, the American team features just college players and goes up against the heavily favored Soviet Union team to win the Olympics.

What added to the anticipation of this game was the fact that it was in the midst of the Cold War. Somehow, an American group of college players beat the Soviet Union in what is considered the greatest upset in hockey history and one of the biggest upsets in sports history.

#2. The Mighty Ducks

The Mighty Ducks movie franchise is one most hockey fans have watched. The movie focuses on Gordon Bombay, a self-centered Minnesota lawyer sentenced to community service in the form of coaching a youth hockey team. The hockey team was not a good one, but they were able to get much better and improve as a team.

Although it is a Disney movie, it is a great hockey movie for kids and adults to watch. It resulted in a trilogy, and the NHL even expanded to Anaheim and took on The Mighty Ducks' name.

#1. Slap Shot

There is no better hockey movie than Slap Shot, which is now a trilogy. Slap Shot came out in 1977 and is a hockey comedy film that sees the minor league hockey team, Charlestown Chiefs struggle on the ice but gain notoriety after a brawl takes place on the ice. The Hanson Brothers then play for the team and all three like to fight and spark the team. Although the first movie came out in 1977 and the third came out in 2008.

