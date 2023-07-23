Top 5 most valuable NHL teams heading into 2023/24 season

As the NHL season approaches, team owners are celebrating record-breaking valuations, with the league's average team value surpassing the $1 billion mark in the previous year.

The business of hockey is booming, fueled by new media deals and a balanced collective bargaining agreement that has boosted revenues and operating incomes for teams across the board.

Here are the five most valuable NHL teams heading into the 2023 season:

#5, Boston Bruins ($1.4 billion)

Ranked fifth on the list, the Boston Bruins have seen an 8% increase in their team value, reaching an impressive $1.4 billion. Under the ownership of Jeremy Jacobs, the Bruins have managed to generate a substantial operating income of $57 million, bolstered by a loyal fan base and strong performance both on and off the ice.

#4, Chicago Blackhawks ($1.5 billion)

The Chicago Blackhawks hold the fourth spot on our list with a 7% rise in team value, reaching $1.5 billion. Owned by Rocky Wirtz, the Blackhawks have been a dominant force in recent years and continue to attract significant revenue streams. Their solid operating income of $92 million underscores their consistent profitability.

#3, Montreal Canadiens ($1.85 billion)

The Montreal Canadiens take the third spot on the list, boasting a remarkable 16% increase in team value, soaring to $1.85 billion. Owned by the Molson Family, the Canadiens have a storied history and a massive fan base that has propelled their financial success. With an operating income of $110 million, the Canadiens remain a powerhouse in the league.

#2, Toronto Maple Leafs ($2 billion)

In the second position is the Toronto Maple Leafs, with a staggering 11% surge in team value, reaching $2 billion. Owned by Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. (Chairman- Larry Tannenbaum), the Maple Leafs have the advantage of playing in Canada's biggest market, driving substantial media revenue. Their impressive operating income of $116 million highlights their continued financial dominance.

#1, New York Rangers ($2.2 billion)

The New York Rangers retain their position as the most valuable NHL team, boasting a team value of $2.2 billion. Owned by Madison Square Garden Sports, the Rangers have been a consistent powerhouse in terms of generating revenue. Despite the limited on-ice success, their business prowess has earned them an enviable operating income of $90 million.

The 2023/24 season is set to be a promising one for the NHL, with these top five teams leading the charge in terms of financial prowess. The league's new media deals with ESPN and TNT have injected significant funds into team revenues, leading to increased profitability.

As the NHL continues to thrive, these top five teams exemplify how a combination of market size, media deals, and astute financial management can lead to remarkable growth and financial success in the ever-competitive world of professional hockey.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!