Toronto Maple Leafs roster: Projecting the full roster for the 2023/24 NHL season

The Toronto Maple Leafs finally advanced past the first round last year but were quickly eliminated in the second round of the NHL playoffs.

With the Maple Leafs having dealt with more heartbreak, Toronto had a fairly busy off-season to address some needs. However, the Maple Leafs also saw multiple key players leave in free agency as Toronto couldn't afford to keep them.

Now, outside of buying out or trading Matt Murray, the Maple Leafs off-season is pretty much done. With that, here is a roster projection for Toronto. Of course, NHL teams usually carry 23 players on a roster and usually split up with 13 or 14 forwards, seven or eight defensemen, and two goalies.

Toronto Maple Leafs forwards (13)

The Toronto Maple Leafs are built by their forward group which has been a knock on the team as the Core-four of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and William Nylander take up almost 50% of their cap.

However, even with those four making a ton of money, Toronto was able to bring in Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi this summer to one-year deals. Yet, the Maple Leafs did see Ryan O'Reilly, Michael Bunting, and Alexander Kerfoot all leave in free agency.

As of right now, the Maple Leafs are over the cap which means they may only be able to carry 12 forwards, but if they carry 13 Dylan Gambrell would be the last player to make the team.

The 13 forwards that will most likely make the Maple Leafs are as follows:

Auston Matthews Mitch Marner William Nylander John Tavares Tyler Bertuzzi Max Domi David Kampf Calle Jarnkrok Matthew Knies Sam Lafferty Ryan Reaves Pontus Holmberg Dylan Gambrell

Toronto Maple Leafs Roster: Defense (7)

Morgan Reilly will anchor the Leafs' defense

On defense, the Toronto Maple Leafs weren't too active as they saw Justin Holl and Luke Schenn leave in free agency.

However, Toronto was able to sign John Klingberg to a one-year deal, although that move has been met with some criticism. Klingberg is a great offensive defenseman, but on his own end, he is a liability. But on a one-year deal, it could be worth the risk.

Just like forwards, Toronto will only be able to carry one extra player due to the cap.

Morgan Reilly TJ Brodie John Klingberg Jake McCabe Timothy Liljergen Connor Timmins Mark Giordano

Toronto Maple Leafs 2023 roster: Goalies (2)

Currently, Toronto has three goalies on their roster but all signs point to Matt Murray either being traded, bought out, or placed on LTIR. That move and another are needed to make Toronto cap compliant for the upcoming season.

If Toronto does get rid of Murray, there will be no competition for the two roster spots in net.

Ilya Samsonov Joseph Woll

