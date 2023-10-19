Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more | 19th Oct 2023

The Toronto Maple Leafs go on the road to play the Florida Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on TNT in the States and TSN4 in Canada.

The Maple Leafs are currently 2-1 to begin the season and are coming off three straight games at home, the last of which they lost 4-1 to the Chicago Blackhawks. Florida, meanwhile, is 1-2 and picked up their first win of the season on Monday against New Jersey.

Toronto Maple Leafs preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs go on the road for the first time this season to play the Florida Panthers. Toronto has been led by their core four, as against Chicago when their key players struggled, the Maple Leafs' offense went quiet.

Toronto, meanwhile, will also return to Ilya Samsonov in net after Joseph Woll gave up three goals, with the fourth against Chicago being an empty netter.

Florida Panthers preview

The Florida Panthers finally got their first win of the season on Thursday as they beat the New Jersey Devils on the road. All three of their games have been on the road and the Panthers are set for their home opener on Thursday, which should be a rowdy crowd.

The Panthers have been led by Evan Rodrigues, who has five points through three games, Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart, who have four points, and Aleksander Barkov, who has three.

Toronto Maple Leafs lines

Forwards

Bertuzzi-Matthews-Marner

Jarnkrok-Tavares-Nylander

Knies-Minten-Domi

Gregor-Kampf-Reaves

Defensemen

Rielly-Brodie

McCabe-Klingberg

Giordano-Liljegren

Goalies

Samsonov

Woll

Florida Panthers lines

Forwards

Reinhart-Barkov-Rodrigues

Verhaeghe-Luostarinen-Tkachuk

Cousins-Lundell-Sourdif

Lomberg-Stenlund-Lorentz

Defensemen

Forsling-Ekman-Larsson

Mikkola-Kulikov

Mahura-Balinskis

Goalies

Bobrovsky

Stolarz

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers: Odds & Predictions

The Toronto Maple Leafs are slight -135 favorites on the road while the Florida Panthers are +114 underdogs. The over/under is set at seven with the under juiced to -122.

Toronto's offense has gone through their top four players in Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and William Nylander, but when Chicago kept them quiet, the Blackhawks cruised to a win. The Maple Leafs have yet to get scoring from their depth guys which has been a problem, while defensively they have struggled this season.

Florida should have the momentum with this being their home opener and Bobrovsky has been decent this season. The Panthers can shut down the top Toronto players and edge out a win here.

Prediction: Florida 4, Toronto 2

