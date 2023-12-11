Toronto Maple Leafs vs New York Islanders: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Dec 11th 2023

The Toronto Maple Leafs (14-6-4) face the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Monday, Dec 11 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on MSGSN and ESPN+.

Both teams return to action following recent victories, with the Toronto Maple Leafs triumphing 4-0 against the Nashville Predators and the Islanders securing a 3-2 overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time : Monday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. ET

: Monday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. ET Venue : UBS Arena

: UBS Arena Broadcast : MSGSN and ESPN+

: MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Streaming : FuboTV

: FuboTV Radio: WNYM - The Answer 970 AM, ESPN New York 98.7 FM and Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Toronto Maple Leafs boast a formidable offense

The Toronto Maple Leafs are having an outstanding season, particularly with their offense demonstrating prowess by averaging 3.33 goals per game. They have notched eight goals in the team's recent two-game stretch.

Leading the way on the top two lines, William Nylander, Auston Matthews, and Mitch Marner have amassed a total of 40 goals and 44 assists. Other offensive contributors, namely John Tavares, Calle Jarnkrok, and Max Domi have combined for an additional 14 goals and 36 assists.

From the defensive end, Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have contributed three goals and 20 assists.

Despite the impressive offensive display, the team's defense has faced challenges, allowing an average of 3.17 goals per game. While Reilly and Brodie have a combined defensive point share of 3.0, the rest of the defensive unit has struggled, leaving opponents with easy access to open shots on goal.

Compounding the defensive issues, goaltender Ilya Samsonov has encountered difficulties, posting a .886 save percentage and a 3.21 GAA on 273 shots, with a -4.7 goals save above average.

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Update

Matt Murray is sidelined with a hip injury.

Joseph Woll is out due to an ankle issue.

Jake Muzzin is unfortunately unavailable for the rest of the season with a back injury.

Timothy Liljegren is currently out with a lower-body injury.

Mark Giordano is recovering from a finger injury.

John Klingberg will miss the remainder of the season due to a hip injury.

Lastly, William Lagesson is listed as questionable due to an illness.

Islanders looking positive, with their offense leading the way

The New York Islanders are experiencing a standout season, primarily due to their formidable offense, which averages 3.00 goals per game. They have produced an impressive 23 goals in the last five games.

Leading the top two lines, Mathew Barzal, Bo Horvat, and Brock Nelson have collectively contributed 29 goals and 43 assists. Other offensive contributors, including Kyle Palmieri, Pierre Engvall, and Anders Lee, have combined for 18 goals and 20 assists.

Notably, defenseman Noah Dobson has been a key factor, adding five goals and 19 assists from the point to augment the team's offensive output.

Despite the offensive success, the defense has faced challenges, allowing of 3.15 goals per game. While Dobson and Alexander Romanov have a combined defensive point share of 3.2, the rest of the defensive unit has struggled, allowing opponents to capitalize on open shots.

A positive highlight is the outstanding performance of goaltender Ilya Sorokin, who has posted a .913 save percentage and a 3.12 GAA on 621 shots, with 5.9 goals saved above average.

Islanders Injury Update

Adam Pelech is currently sidelined with an upper-body injury.

Sebastian Aho is out due to an undisclosed issue.

Ryan Pulock is dealing with a lower-body injury.