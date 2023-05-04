Tristan Jarry landing spots: Three teams that could land the underrated goalie

Tristan Jarry, the current goaltender for the Pittsburgh Penguins, is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023. Although Jarry struggled at times in 2022-23, there are a few NHL teams that could benefit from adding him to their roster.

Among them, the Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, and Arizona Coyotes stand out as potential perfect fits.

#1 Carolina Hurricanes

First, let's look at the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes have a solid team overall but have struggled with inconsistent goaltending in recent years. The Hurricanes could bolster their goaltending depth by adding Tristan Jarry.

His impressive save percentage and goals-against average make him an attractive option for the Hurricanes. His strong ability to handle the puck would also fit well with the Hurricanes' style of play. If the Hurricanes want to make a push deep into the playoffs again, adding Jarry to their roster could be a game-changer.

#2 Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings could also benefit from adding Tristan Jarry to their roster. The Red Wings have struggled in recent years and could use a solid starting goaltender like Jarry.

His experience playing in high-pressure situations would be a valuable addition to the team, as well as his ability to make clutch saves. With the Red Wings in the middle of a rebuild, Jarry could be a key piece in helping them turn the team from a fringe playoff team into a real contender.

#3 Arizona Coyotes

Lastly, the Arizona Coyotes could be a good fit for Tristan Jarry. The Coyotes have struggled with their goaltending in recent years, and Jarry's impressive statistics make him an attractive option for them.

His strong ability to read the play and anticipate shots would help the Coyotes defensively, while his puck-handling skills would allow them to transition quickly and create more offensive opportunities. If the Coyotes want to solidify between the pipes, adding Jarry to their roster could be a key move.

Tristan Jarry would be a great addition to any NHL team, but the Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, and Arizona Coyotes seem to be perfect fits for his style of play.

With his impressive statistics and ability to make clutch saves, Jarry could be a game-changer for any team in need of a solid starting goaltender. It will be interesting to see where Jarry ultimately ends up in 2023, but whichever team signs him will be getting a goaltender who can make a significant impact on their team's success.

