Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 5, 2023

The 11-0-1 Vegas Golden Knights pay a visit to the 6-4 Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Sunday, Nov 5. Both teams are coming off impressive winning streaks and this thrilling matchup is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET

Fans can catch the action on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time: Nov 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim

Broadcast: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: ESPN Radio, KKGK Fox Sports Radio 1340, Ivssportsnetwork.com

Vegas Golden Knights excel on both offensive and defensive fronts

The Vegas Golden Knights are having a standout season, driven by their high-scoring offense, which is averaging an impressive 3.64 goals per game. Over the last three games, they have netted 12 goals.

William Karlsson and Jack Eichel have been the standout performers on the top line, amassing 7 goals and 16 assists. However, the entire offensive roster has contributed significantly, with Mark Stone, Jonathan Marchessault, and Chandler Stephenson combining for 10 goals and 14 assists.

Adding to their offensive firepower, defensemen Shea Theodore and Brayden McNabb have notched 3 goals and 10 assists, providing valuable support from the blue line.

The Vegas Golden Knights' defense has also been stellar, allowing just 2.18 goals per game, making them one of the NHL's best in this regard.

McNabb and Theodore are key contributors to the top two defensive pairings, boasting a combined 2.1 defensive point shares and 52 blocked shots. The defensive depth is reinforced by Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, and Alex Pietrangelo, who have accumulated 1.2 defensive point shares.

In goal, Logan Thompson has been exceptional with a .931 save percentage and a 2.16 goals-against average, saving 4.0 goals above average.

The Vegas Golden Knights are dealing with a series of injuries, including Zack Whitecloud (upper body), Nicolas Roy (undisclosed), Isaiah Saville (undisclosed), Daniil Miromanov (undisclosed), and Nicolas Hague (lower body).

Anaheim Ducks offense is a force to be reckoned with

The Anaheim Ducks are having an exceptional season, largely thanks to their high-octane offense, which is averaging an impressive 3.30 goals per game. In their last five games, they've managed to score a remarkable 22 goals.

Mason McTavish, Ryan Strome, and Frank Vatrano are the driving forces behind the top two lines, combining for a total of 15 goals and 17 assists. The remainder of the offensive roster has also made significant contributions, with Troy Terry, Adam Henrique, and Leo Carlsson chipping in with 9 goals and 9 assists.

Moreover, defensemen Cam Fowler and Pavel Mintyukov have been pivotal in adding 2 goals and 10 assists from the blue line, enhancing the team's offensive output. However, the defense has encountered challenges, allowing an average of 3.00 goals per game.

In goal, John Gibson has also faced difficulties, with a .902 save percentage and a 2.82 goals-against average, making 123 saves with a -0.5 goals saved above average.

The Ducks are currently contending with several injuries. Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Chase De Leo (knee), Alex Killorn (out), Brock McGinn (lower body), and Jamie Drysdale (lower body) are all out, while Ryan Strome (illness) and John Gibson (upper body) are questionable.