Vegas Golden Knights vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 27, 2024

The Detroit Red Wings face off against the Vegas Golden Knights at the Little Caesars Arena on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSDET and SCRIPPS.

Detroit showcased a strong performance on Thursday, winning 3-0 at home against the Flyers, while Vegas emerged victorious 5-2 on the road over the Rangers in their last game on Friday.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview

The Vegas Golden Knights have an average of 3.17 goals per game, with a 20.6% success rate on their power play opportunities. Defensively, they allow 2.71 goals per game and kill off 80.7% of their opponent's power plays.

Jonathan Marchessault leads the team with 25 goals and 15 assists, followed by Mark Stone with 15 goals and 34 assists, and Ivan Barbashev with 12 goals and 17 assists. In goal, Logan Thompson holds a record of 16-9-4, a 2.73 GAA and a .907 SV%, conceding 79 goals on 853 shots faced.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings boast an average of 3.48 goals per game, converting 22.5% of their power play opportunities. Defensively, they allow an average of 3.25 goals per game and kill off 80.7% of opponent power plays.

Dylan Larkin leads the team with 20 goals and 24 assists, while Lucas Raymond contributes 13 goals and 26 assists, and Alex DeBrincat has 18 goals and 24 assists with 137 shots on goal. In goal, Alex Lyon holds a 12-6-1 record, sporting a 2.52 GAA and a .923 SV%.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Detroit Red Wings: Head-to-head and Significant numbers

The two teams have faced off nine times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Golden Knights have an overall record of 4-5 (44.4%) against the Red Wings.

In faceoffs, the Red Wings have a 49.5% win rate, while the Golden Knights have 49.8%..

On penalty kills, the Golden Knights boast a 80.99% success rate, while the Red Wings are 80.65%.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Detroit Red Wings: Odds and Prediction

Detroit has been the favorite in 15 games this season, winning 10. With odds lower than -131 in 10 games, the Red Wings have emerged victorious seven times. The likelihood of Detroit winning this game is estimated at 56.7%.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights have secured 11 wins in 18 games as the underdogs this season. In 11 games with odds of +110 or longer, Vegas boasts a 7-4 record. They have a 47.6% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Golden Knights 4-3 Red Wings

Vegas Golden Knights vs Detroit Red Wings: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Golden Knights to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Dylan Larkin to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Jonatha Marchessault to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Red Wings to beat the spread: Yes

