Vladimir Tarasenko buries first goal in the Battle of the Hudson River

Vladimir Tarasenko made history in the opening game of the 2023 first-round series between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils. The Russian winger became the first player to score in the series, beating Devils goalie Vitak Vanacek with a high slot shot. The goal came with 15:02 left in the first period and was set up by K'Andre Miller, who capitalized on a Devils defensive zone turnover to feed Tarasenko.

Vladimir Tarasenko buries first goal of the New Jersey Devils-New York Rangers series

The goal was crucial for the Rangers, who were looking to get off to a strong start in the series. Tarasenko, who had missed much of the regular season with an injury, showed no signs of rust as he snapped a shot past Vanacek, who had been one of the hottest goaltenders in the league down the stretch. The goal gave the Rangers an early lead in the visiting building.

Vladimir Tarasenko's goal was not just a milestone for the series, but also for his own career. The 32-year-old has been one of the league's most dangerous snipers since he entered the NHL in 2012. He has twice led the league in goals and has scored more than 30 goals in four different seasons. However, injuries have hampered him in recent years. Despite the setbacks, Tarasenko remained confident and determined to make an impact in the playoffs.

His goal in the first game of the series was a reminder of his skill and resilience. He waited patiently for his opportunity and made the most of it when it came. His shot was precise and powerful, leaving Vanacek with little chance to make the save. The goal was also a testament to the chemistry between Vladimir Tarasenko and Miller, who developed a strong partnership during the regular season.

As the series progresses, the Rangers will be looking to Vladimir Tarasenko to continue his scoring ways. He has a proven track record of delivering in clutch situations, having scored 10 game-winning goals in the playoffs over his career. His experience and leadership will be invaluable to a Rangers team that is hoping to make a deep playoff run.

Vladimir Tarasenko's goal in the opening game of the 2023 first-round series between the Rangers and the Devils was a significant moment for both the series and his own career. The goal gave the Rangers an early lead and set the tone for the rest of the game. It was also a reminder of Tarasenko's skill and resilience as he battled back from injuries to make an impact when it mattered most. As the series continues, the Rangers will be counting on Tarasenko to continue his scoring ways and lead them to playoff success.

