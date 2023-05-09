Was the NHL Draft Lottery rigged? What has fans riled up about Chicago Blackhawks getting the No.1 pick?

The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery is being criticised as "rigged" by hockey fans after the Chicago Blackhawks gained the opportunity to choose Connor Bedard with the first overall pick.

The allegations follow what seems to be an early announcement by ESPN's Kevin Weekes on Monday night regarding the Columbus Blue Jackets sliding to No. 3.

Weekes announced that the Blue Jackets were third before the envelope was opened. This led to Anaheim and Chicago being second and first respectively on the NHL Draft Lottery

NHL rigged???

The Blackhawks are a celebrated franchise hence thek getting the first pick was looked at with suspicious eyes by hockey fans all over the world.

Fans of Chicago had another occasion to rejoice on Monday night. The Blackhawks, who finished third-worst in the league with 59 points and a record of 26-49-7, were selected with the first overall pick.

With that pick, the Blackhawks will almost definitely choose standout centre Connor Bedard, who just ended a season with the Regina Pats of the WHL with 71 goals.

With just an 11.5% chance of winning the first selection in the 2023 NHL Draft lottery, popularly known as the Connor Bedard sweepstakes, the Blackhawks completed their task.

This season's lottery chances were as follows: Anaheim Ducks (18.5%), Columbus Blue Jackets (13.5%), Chicago Blackhawks (11.5%), San Jose Sharks (9.5%), Montreal Canadiens (8.5%).

When they picked Patrick Kane with the first choice in 2007, the Blackhawks won the lottery for the second time in the previous 20 years. Kane was then transferred to the New York Giants in February.

The NHL Draft Lottery encoutered controversy in 2020 as well

The NHL held the second round of the NHL Draft Lottery on August 10, 2020. The first overall pick ultimately went to the New York Rangers. But there were rumours of conspiracies and controversy around the procedure. Many supporters wondered if the Rangers' selection had been manipulated.

The Rangers' ping pong ball was dropped into the lottery machine by an NHL employee who looked to be moving a little too quickly at the time. Before continuing, Commissioner Gary Bettman had to step in and confirm the logo. Fans began to wonder about the ball's weight and logo as a result of this error.

It was questioned by several fans and experts if they manipulated the NHL Draft Lottery in favour of the Rangers. In the age of the universal draught, the team has never been selected first overall. They are also among the league's largest markets. They are a competitive squad, which brings financial rewards to the NHL.

