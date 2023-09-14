Was viral Tyler Seguin sign real? Debunking fans' message to former Bruins winger during NHL game

A sign depicting Tyler Seguin's alleged funny interaction with a couple of female fans during a warmup gets brought up to this day.

Seguin was a member of the Boston Bruins when two girls held a sign that claimed they had previous sexual experience with the star winger. The photo has continued to circulate on social media for years.

However, the photo is fake, as it was photoshopped.

Speaking to Fox Sports in 2014, Tyler Seguin explained the real sign, and there was a photo showing it off. The real sign said 'I wish I only got two minutes for hooking.'

The original message

Seguin said:

"I remember this. We were playing the New York Islanders. I remember that sign got photoshopped, but you know what, it was cool because a lot of famous people were tweeting about it.

"I thought it was funny, my mom was very mad at me, I'll admit that. She saw the photoshopped one first and she wasn't happy with me. I told her, I don't know these girls."

Tyler Seguin said in the interview that he usually did read the signs during warmup and the original one made him laugh. However, the photoshopped sign is more famous than the original, which also got him in trouble with his mom.

Tyler Seguin's career

Tyler Seguin was drafted second overall by the Boston Bruins in 2010 with a pick that was acquired in the Phil Kessel trade to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Seguin only spent three years in Boston, including winning the Stanley Cup in his rookie season, before being traded to the Dallas Stars in 2013.

Seguin has been with the Stars for 10 seasons and is under contract with the team for four more years at $9.85 million per year.

Dallas is coming off being eliminated in the Western Conference Finals in six games to the Vegas Golden Knights. It was a tough series loss and Seguin thought the Stars should have won that game and the series:

“I don’t think we deserved to go out the way we did tonight."

In his career, Tyler Seguin has skated in 901 games and has recorded 326 goals, 410 assists for 736 points. In Dallas, he has played in 698 games and has recorded 615 points.

Last season was a down year for Seguin as he played in 76 games and only recorded 50 points.