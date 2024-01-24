Washington Capitals vs Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 24, 2024

The excitement is building as the Colorado Avalanche and Washington Capitals gear up to face off at Ball Arena on Wednesday, January 24, at 9:30 PM ET. Hockey enthusiasts can catch all the action on ESPN+, ALT, and MNMT2.

Washington Capitals vs Colorado Avalanche: Game preview

As the two teams clash, the Capitals find themselves grappling with a challenging season, primarily due to offensive struggles, averaging a mere 2.34 goals per game.

Despite the offensive woes, the Capitals' top lines, spearheaded by Alexander Ovechkin, Dylan Strome, and Tom Wilson, have managed to contribute significantly, with a combined 36 goals and 40 assists.

However, the rest of the offense has faced difficulties, with only four skaters tallying eight goals or more. This lack of depth allows opponents to hone in on the Capitals' struggling offensive lines.

On the defensive end, the Capitals have found some solace. The team is allowing a commendable 2.86 goals per game, thanks in part to the efforts of defensemen John Carlson and Martin Fehervary, who have amassed a combined 5.3 defensive point shares and 163 blocked shots.

Depth contributors like Nick Jensen, Joel Edmondson, and Trevor van Riemsdyk have added 4.7 defensive point shares, fortifying the team's defensive capabilities.

Goaltender Charlie Lindgren has been a standout performer with a .926 save percentage and a 2.27 goals-against average, showcasing his ability to keep the Capitals competitive.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche are enjoying a stellar season, fueled by an explosive offense that boasts an impressive 3.77 goals per game.

The top line, led by Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, has been a driving force, amassing 52 goals and 85 assists.

Notably, the entire offense has been firing on all cylinders, with Jonathan Drouin, Ross Colton, and Logan O'Connor contributing 31 goals and 40 assists. However, the Avalanche have faced challenges on the defensive front, allowing an average of 3.17 goals per game.

While the defensive duo of Cale Makar and Devon Toews has accumulated 4.9 defensive point shares, the rest of the defensive unit has struggled to contain opponents, leading to open shots on goal.

Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev has faced his share of difficulties, posting a .895 save percentage and a 2.98 goals-against average, with -8.7 goals saved above average.

Washington Capitals vs Colorado Avalanche: Predictions

The Colorado Avalanche, favorites at -249, head into their next game with momentum after a commanding 7-4 road victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on January 20.

The Washington Capitals, listed as underdogs at +203, aim to rebound from a recent 5-3 road loss against the Minnesota Wild on January 23. With an over/under set at 6, the Avalanche are anticipated to continue their winning streak based on their recent performance.

Capitals vs Colorado Avalanche: Head to Head

In the 20 games played between the Washington Capitals and Colorado Avalanche, the Capitals have secured 12 victories, while the Avalanche have won 8 times. Overtime results are evenly matched, with each team winning one game and losing one. Neither team has participated in penalty shootouts in their encounters. The average goals per match favor the Capitals at 3, while the Avalanche maintain a close average of 2.9 goals.

Capitals vs Colorado Avalanche: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Avalanche to win

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Avalanche to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Nathan MacKinnon to score: Yes