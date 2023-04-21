The Toronto Maple Leafs came out in Game two with a vengeace. After a disappointing 7-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game one, the Leafs came out with a vengeance in Game two, scoring seven goals in a dominant performance. The Leafs were led by an explosive offense, with six different players contributing to the goal-scoring outburst.

Toronto Maple Leafs scoring explosion helps tie the series with the Tampa Bay Lightning

The first goal came just 47 seconds into the game, when Mitch Marner tipped in a TJ Brodie point shot on the power play. The Leafs capitalized on the man advantage, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

With seven minutes left in the first period, John Tavares snapped a wrist shot after a pass from Morgan Reilly past Vasilevskiy, extending the Leafs' lead to two.

Just before the first frame was complete, William Nylander sniped a wrist shot over the goalie's shoulder on a delayed penalty, making it 3-0, giving the Lightning the same score that the Leafs ended the first period with in Game one, only reversed.

The Leafs didn't slow down in the second period with seven minutes left in the second, Tavares added another goal to his tally, making it 4-1 with a backhand off of a rebound.

Zach Aston Reese piled on by wacking the puck over the goal line past Vasilevskiy with five minutes left in the second, putting the Leafs up 5-1.

Marner would add his second goal of the game with a shot on net from the blue line that went through multiple bodies that was never seen by the goalie with two and a half minutes left in the second period. The Leafs had a commanding 6-1 lead heading into the third period.

With five minutes left in the game, John Tavares would capture the first playoff hat trick in 20 years since Alex Migliny accomplished the feat.

The Toronto Maple Leafs' explosive offense was a complete team effort, with four different players scoring goals. The team's top players, including Marner, Tavares, and Nylander, all contributed to the offensive outburst, showing that the Leafs have a deep and talented roster.

The Toronto Maple Leafs' dominant victory in Game two showed that they are not to be underestimated. After a disappointing loss in Game one, the team bounced back with a vengeance, proving that they have what it takes to compete with the best teams in the league.

Overall, the Toronto Maple Leafs' seven-goal explosion in Game two was a dominant performance that showcased the team's offensive firepower. With contributions from six different players, the Leafs' victory was a complete team effort that showed that they are a force to be reckoned with in the playoffs.

