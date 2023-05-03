WATCH: Matthew Knies scores first NHL goal with spin-o-rama on Sergei Bobrovsky

Matthew Knies, welcome to the show. In game one of the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers, rookie forward Matthew Knies scored his first career NHL goal, contributing to the Maple Leafs' two goal comeback in the second period.

Knies' goal came with 11:50 left in the second period, just nine seconds after the Panthers' Sam Bennett had scored to make the score 2-0. It was a pivotal moment in the game, as Knies' goal sparked a comeback that eventually led to the Maple Leafs tying up the game.

Matthew Knies' goal was a thing of beauty, showcasing his skill and creativity. Auston Matthews carried the puck into the zone, stopped, and found Knies in the slot with a backhand pass from the boards. Knies did a spinorama that put Panthers' goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky out of position, and he tucked the puck into the goal on the backhand. It was a highlight-reel goal that will be remembered for a long time.

B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce 9 seconds after Florida made it 2-0, Knies cuts the lead in half with his first NHL goal 9 seconds after Florida made it 2-0, Knies cuts the lead in half with his first NHL goal 🚨 https://t.co/vxtqfj4qwv

Knies' first NHL goal came at a crucial time for the Maple Leafs, who have struggled in the playoffs in recent years. His contribution to the team's success has been significant, and he has quickly become a fan favorite. Knies' goal was also significant because it was scored in the second round of the playoffs, which is a rare feat for a rookie.

Michael Russo @RussoHockey That’s a way to make up for the accidental deflection. Score your first NHL goal seconds later. Matthew Knies That’s a way to make up for the accidental deflection. Score your first NHL goal seconds later. Matthew Knies

In fact, only a handful of players in NHL history have scored their first career goal in the second round of the playoffs. Knies joins a small group of players that includes the likes of Martin Lapointe, Adam Foote, and John Slaney. It's a testament to his talent and determination that he was able to score such an important goal in just his first season in the NHL.

Knies has been a key reason why the Maple Leafs broke their 19-year playoff series loss drought, and he has been a revelation addition to the line with Auston Matthews and William Nylander. He has shown that he has the skill and talent to play at the highest level, and his future in the NHL looks bright.

Matthew Knies' first NHL goal was a special moment for him and the Maple Leafs organization. It was a moment that showcased his skill and creativity, and it helped the team win an important game in the playoffs. As the playoffs continue, fans will be watching to see what other contributions Knies can make as he continues to develop into a top NHL player.

