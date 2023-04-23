The New York Islanders' Ryan Pulock could be looking for some discipline from the league. In game four of the first-round series between the New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes, Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock delivered a bone-crushing hit on Hurricanes forward Jack Drury.

The hit occurred just three and a half minutes into the game when the Hurricanes were on the power play, and Pulock drove Drury face-first into the boards.

WATCH: New York Islanders' Ryan Pulock levels Carolina Hurricanes' Jack Drury in game four grudge match

The hit left Drury in a considerable amount of pain on the ice, and he had to be helped off by his teammates. Pulock was immediately thrown into the penalty box for the hit, which was called a two-minute minor for boarding. However, the severity of the hit had many wondering if Pulock would receive further discipline from the league.

The hit was undoubtedly a turning point in the game as the Carolina Hurricanes rallied behind their fallen teammate, as on the following power play Seth Jarvis put the puck in the net by scrambling for a rebound that left Ilya Sorokin out of position and firing it past the New York Islanders defender.

B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce Seth Jarvis gets the Canes on the board with a powerplay goal Seth Jarvis gets the Canes on the board with a powerplay goal 🚨 https://t.co/crtQXsifL5

While the hit was undoubtedly a dangerous one, it's worth noting that Pulock is not known for being a dirty player. In fact, he's been a reliable defenseman for the Islanders throughout his career, and this hit was likely an attempt to make a physical play and stop the Hurricanes' power play.

Still, hits like this are always concerning, as they have the potential to cause serious injury. Drury was fortunate to avoid any major injury, but hits like this serve as a reminder of the importance of player safety in the NHL.

In recent years, the league has taken steps to reduce hits to the head and hits from behind, both of which can cause serious injury. However, hits like Pulock's on Drury are a reminder that there is still work to be done to ensure player safety.

Despite the danger's inherent in hits like Pulock's, they are a part of the game, and physical play has always been a hallmark of playoff hockey. However, it's important for players to balance physical play with the need to keep their opponents safe.

As the series between the New York Islanders and Hurricanes continues, it will be interesting to see how both teams respond to the physical play. Will the Hurricanes look to retaliate for Pulock's hit, or will they focus on playing their game and winning the series?

