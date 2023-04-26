WATCH: Sebastian Aho gets an unfriendly assist to Brock Nelson goal in Game Five

Sebastian Aho might have a sore face for the rest of Game 5. This contest of the Carolina Hurricanes-New York Islanders series provided an unlikely and humorous goal that left fans and players alike in awe.

Just three minutes into the second period, New York's Pierre Engvall fired the puck on the net, but it ended up ricocheting off Carolina Hurricane Sebastian Aho's face. The puck then landed perfectly for Brock Nelson to bat it out of the air and into the net, giving the Islanders a 2-0 lead.

WATCH: Sebastian Aho's face serves as back-board for Brock Nelson goal giving the New York Islanders a 2-0 lead in the second period.

Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights @HockeyDaily365



#Isles Pierre Engvall's shot hits Aho in the face, allowing Brock Nelson to tally at the side of the net

The moment was both hilarious and concerning, as Sebastian Aho took the puck to the face with incredible force. However, the Finnish center showed true grit and resilience by quickly returning to the game with a welt on his face. Aho even took a twirl for the Hurricanes' home crowd, which drew a big cheer from the fans.

The goal itself was a thing of beauty, but the circumstances surrounding it made it even more memorable. Brock Nelson's quick reflexes and hand-eye coordination were impressive as he managed to bat the puck out of the air and into the net.

Aho's face acted as an unwitting assist, but he took it all in his stride, showing that hockey players have a great sense of humor even in the face of adversity.

The goal had a significant impact on the game as it gave the Islanders a 2-0 lead in the second period. The Carolina Hurricanes would respond, with a goal by Paul Stastny to cut the lead by half.

While the Hurricanes would have preferred to have not given up a goal, the unique goal provided a moment of levity in an otherwise tense and hard-fought game.

The fact that Aho was able to return to the game so quickly after taking a puck to the face was a testament to his toughness and determination. It showed that hockey players are made of tough stuff.

Whatever be the outcome of the match, and whether Aho's inadvertent assist ends up on the winning side, it will be a moment remembered for a long time.

