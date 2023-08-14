WATCH: When Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner drafted Rodion Amirov as 15th pick in 2020 NHL Draft

In a suspenseful moment during the 2020 NHL Draft, Toronto Maple Leafs' forward Mitch Marner stepped up to the plate and selected Rodion Amirov as the 15th overall pick. Former Leafs' General Manager, Kyle Dubas, deliberated until the last moment whether to retain the pick, eventually opting for the 19-year-old KHL standout.

Amirov's exceptional speed and scoring ability were the key attractions for the Leafs. Despite his young age, he had already showcased his prowess by netting three power-play goals in the KHL, hinting at his offensive potential.

However, what set Amirov apart was his versatility – he's not just a one-dimensional forward. Dubas highlighted his ability to contribute on the penalty kill and forecheck, making him a well-rounded player.

Enter caption

Expand Tweet

On Monday, Amirov's agent, Dan Milstein took to Twitter to announce the death of Rodion Amirov, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor two years ago.

The Leafs envisioned Amirov as a future top-six winger, banking on his speed, playmaking skills, and possession-driving abilities. The pick reflects Toronto's commitment to fostering talent for the long term, as they looked ahead to a potential lineup featuring Amirov alongside other young talents like Nick Robertson.

While the selection might not immediately address the Leafs' defensive needs, it underscored their dedication to developing dynamic players who can contribute across various facets of the game. As the NHL landscape evolves, Amirov's selection is a testament to the Leafs' determination to prioritize skill and potential.

Maple Leafs captain's posts offer condolence to Amirov's family

The leader of Maple Leafs, John Tavares took to Twitter to offer his deepest condolences to Rodion Amirov's family. Tavares expressed the immense difficulty in comprehending the loss of the young talent, emphasizing Amirov's infectious smile and his unwavering passion for both life and hockey. He, along with his teammates, shared gratitude for the time they had spent with Amirov, lauding his courageous fight as a source of inspiration.

"It’s incredibly hard to comprehend the loss of Rodion. His smile and joy for life & hockey was infectious. My teammates & I are grateful for our time spent with him & forever inspired by his courageous fight. Condolences to his loved ones. We’ll miss him dearly." Tavares tweeted

Expand Tweet

Tavares' heartfelt message reflects the team's unity in mourning the loss of a promising teammate. He extends his support and sympathy to Amirov's loved ones, recognizing the profound impact he had on the Maple Leafs community. Amirov's memory will undoubtedly live on among his teammates, who will fondly remember his joyful presence.

In this time of grief, Tavares' words serve as a tribute to Amirov's spirit and resilience, offering solace to those affected by this tragic loss.