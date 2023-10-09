Wayne Gretzky once revealed his wife Janet's favorite NHL player and it was not The Great One himself

Wayne Gretzky is widely revered in ice hockey as "The Great One". He is highly regarded throughout sports history for his skill on the ice, record-setting career and sportsmanship. He earned his name not only through his skills but also with his qualities that impressed players, sports writers and fans alike.

However, Gretzky recently made headlines when he revealed that his wife Janet Jones’s favorite NHL player wasn’t him, but another ice hockey star called Teemu Selanne.

"She loves watching Teemu,” Gretzky said (on NHL.com via The Hockey Beast). “He’s a wonderful guy, a really nice young man. She always said to me, ‘I really like you, but he’s my favorite player.’ It’s going to be wonderful for the city and the people in Winnipeg.”

Wayne Gretzky's wife's favorite player - Teemu Selanne

Teemu Selanne, popularly known as "The Finnish Flash," was an icon in ice hockey history. Born July 3rd, 1970, in Helsinki, Finland. Selanne is widely considered the greatest Finnish player ever as his monicker suggests.

He made his NHL debut with an extraordinary rookie campaign in 1992. Selanne would eventually play for Winnipeg Jets, Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche over an incredible career that spanned four decades and five cities.

Selanne is known for his speed and scoring prowess, earning him many accolades as an NHLer. He retired with 684 goals and 1,457 points over 1,457 games; making him one of the all-time leading scorers ever seen in an NHL game. His skill and sportsmanship won him many fans' affection including Janet Jones herself.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet Jones

Janet Jones is an accomplished Canadian actress and dancer married to Wayne Gretzky. Wayne and Janet met in 1984 and married in 1988 in a lavish ceremony that the media dubbed "The Royal Wedding."

Janet enjoyed a successful career as an actress and model before stepping aside after having children. And she stood by Wayne during his move from Edmonton to Los Angeles and subsequent retirement.

Wayne Gretzky's revelation is a wonderful insight into their marriage; it shows there can still be room for individual preferences. Furthermore, this serves as an indication that behind their public personas lie two individuals, just like any other couple: sharing laughs while supporting each other.