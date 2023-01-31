What happened when Bruce Boudreau met his favorite WWE wrestler?

Vancouver Canucks' former head coach Bruce Boudreau's meeting with favorite WWE wrestler Kevin Owens left him red-faced and blushing. In the world of sports, when professional athletes are in the offseason due to an injury, vacation or other personal matters, they prefer to rest for a period, typically attending different ceremonies and sports.

The Boudreau-Owens encounter followed a similar plotline. Kevin Owens, a huge Montreal fan, was forced to withdraw from the ring in 2022 due to an injury. He was on his way to the 2022 NHL Draft ceremony, where he came across one of his greatest fans, former Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

When Boudreau discovered that his favorite WWE star was standing right in front of him, he couldn't believe it. The former Canucks coach's body language was very different, with a red face and a smile on his face. Both engaged in a fan-like chat, with the former Canucks coach offering his assistance with the WWE championship, which Owens had not won since 2017.

As the conversation progressed, Kevin Owens expressed his gratitude to Boudreau for considering Owens to be his favorite wrestler and thanked him. This event really made Boudreau's day. The encounter afterwards ended with a perfect selfie.

Bruce Boudreau is a big fan of the WWE

WWE used to have amazing strolylines, characters and plot twists which are still a cliffhanger for some of the fans even today. These were some of the main features that attracted a large number of fans from across the world.

Among those fans is Bruce Boudreau. Bret Hart, Kevin Owens, Johnny Powers, The Rock and Steve Austin are among the former Canucks coach's favorite wrestlers.

Bruce Boudreau had two stints in the NHL, one as a player followed by a second as a coach. Boudreau spent 20 seasons in the NHL and played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks. In that stint, he amassed 70 points in 141 games with 42 assists and 28 goals.

After retiring from the game as a player, Bruce decided to focus on his interest in coaching. In his coaching career, Boudreau has been the head coach of the Washington Capitals (2007-2012), Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild during the 2012-20 season and Vancouver Canucks since 2021-23. He is also a 2008 NHL Jack Adams Awardee for best coach.

