There are seldom G.O.A.T conversations where fans do not clash in their opinions. One for the greatest hockey player, Wayne Gretzky, and the other for the late Muhammad Ali, the greatest boxer.

Both were immense personalities in the world of sports during their respective eras. They were loved and respected. Not only on the ice or inside the ring, but for their words and actions. That's when they were not busy shooting pucks in the net or knocking down their opponents with sheer strength.

Wayne Gretzky recalled Muhammad Ali visiting him in the locker room at the old L.A. forum in 1983. Ali was the one who went looking for the 'Great One'. The legendary boxer refused to call Gretzky the 'Great One'. Ali considered himself to be the greatest of all time.

“He came in the locker room and he said he was looking for the great one because I’m not a great one because he’s the greatest of all time."

Gretzky was intimidated by Ali, who decided to sit back in Gretzky's chair during their encounter. This is because Ali was a huge figure not just in sports, but worldwide.

"Then sat back in my chair and slumped in the corner. You know what it was very intimidating and I’ll tell you because he was such a huge figure not just in sports world but worldwide.”

When Wayne Gretzky's teammate fought Muhammad Ali

Dave Semenko was Wayne Gretkzy's teammate with the Edmonton Oilers. He earned a reputation as "Gretzky's bodyguard". As one of the enforcers on the team, Semenko was tasked with keeping Gretzky safe on the ice. He did his job perfectly.

Although it had been a long time since Ali last fought in an official boxing match, he agreed to fight Semenko in an exhibition boxing match at Northlands Coliseum. Semenko recalled visiting Ali before the fight at the boxing champion's house. As Semenko managed to throw in some combinations, Ali said, "Don't worry, kid, we'll make it look good." He consequently left to take a nap.

'Okay, show me something.' I threw a few combinations and Ali said 'Don't worry, kid, we'll make it look good.' Then he left to take a nap!"

Unsurprisingly, the match ended in a draw.

Wayne Gretzky's run-in with Muhammad Ali was iconic and Ali's jarring comments would surely demean others, but Gretzky did not take it to heart and got a good laugh out of it.

