Hockey Night is one of Canada's most celebrated television programs. It once featured an original theme that earned the title of Canada's unofficial national anthem.

Hockey is more than just a sport in Canada, it's a way of life. The passion for the game runs deep in the hearts of Canadians, and the program has been a staple in the lives of hockey enthusiasts for generations.

The long-standing hockey legacy of Canada

Hockey Night in Canada, commonly referred to as HNIC, predominantly showcases NHL games involving Canadian teams and featured prominent commentators and analysts throughout its history.

It is known for its catchy theme music and iconic imagery that has become synonymous with Saturday nights in Canada.

Expand Tweet

Hockey Night in Canada made its first radio broadcast on Nov. 1, 1931, establishing itself as one of the world's oldest longest running sports programs. It made its TV debut in 1952.

Expand Tweet

Traditionally, the program airs a doubleheader on Saturday nights, broadcasting two NHL games. The primary game is usually scheduled for the primetime slot, with the second game follows later in the evening.

During intermissions and pre/post-game segments, the host, panelists and commentators provide analysis, highlights and interviews.

Who are the prominent personalities connected with Hockey Night in Canada?

Throughout the history, HNIC has welcomed remarkable personalities. Notable names like Foster Hewitt, the first play-by-play announcer, Don Cherry, Ron MacLean, Bob Cole, and Jim Hughson, among others, come to symbolize the program, leaving a lasting impression on Canadian hockey fans.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

How technology shaped the viewing experience?

Over the years, technological advancements has enabled viewers to revel in HD broadcasts, explore numerous camera angles, enjoy instant replays and interact with features that enhance their overall hockey-watching experience.

Is Hockey Night in Canada exclusive to NHL game coverage?

While the primary focus of the HNIC is the broadcasting of NHL games, it extends its reach to cover other significant aspects of hockey world. This includes international tournaments, national championships and special events like the Winter Classic and All-Star games, offering Canadian viewers access to a comprehensive range of hockey content.

Can I watch online?

HNIC program caters to the modern viewers by offering online streaming options. This allows fans to watch games on their computers, smartphones or tablets. The official NHL website, alongside multiple television network sites and streaming platforms, ensures that live games and extra content are just a click away for fans.

Expand Tweet

Brand ownership

The HNIC brand was exclusively owned by the CBC until the end of 2013-14 NHL season. However, starting from 2014-15 season, the brand was licensed to Roger Communications for the production of Saturday NHL broadcasts, which were also aired on CBC Television, Citytv and Sportsnet, all under Rogers' ownership.

This sub-license agreement is expected to remain in effect until the conclusion of Rogers' NHL contract.

Can Hockey Night in Canada accessed globally?

While Hockey Night in Canada predominantly airs on Canadian televison networks like CBC and Sportsnet, international fans often have the opportunity to watch the games on their local sports channels or through official NHL streaming platforms.

For Canadian hockey fans, HNIC holds a cherished place in their hearts. With its rich history, famous personalities and an ever-improving viewer experience, it remains a must-watch for dedicated fans of the sport.

Expand Tweet

Whether you prefer watching on television or streaming online, Hockey Night in Canada offers thrilling and comprehensive coverage of NHL games and other hockey events.