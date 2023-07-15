What is NHL's Player Assistance Program? Spencer Knight keeps pushing for Panthers return 

Players' careers in the NHL, like those in other sports, have ups and downs. This can have a significant impact on their personal lives and careers, leading to mental health issues or substance abuse.

To deal with all of these issues and provide assistance to players and their families amid mental health crises, substance abuse, or other ongoing problems in their lives, the NHL Player Assistance Program comes into play.

Let's try to understand the National Hockey League Player Assistance program in more detail.

NHL Player Assistance Program explained

The NHL Players Assistance Program was established in 1996 to assist players struggling with substance abuse and addiction. The program was founded in collaboration with the NHL and the National Hockey League Players Association (NHLPA).

Over time, the program began to assist players who were experiencing mental health and other issues in their careers. The NHL Player Assistance Program has effortlessly worked hard to try to minimize those cases in the hockey community.

The program is run by health professionals, and players can meet privately with top licensed psychologists and health counselors to discuss their issues.

These health professionals are experienced in providing counseling to professional athletes. In recent years, the program has proven to be a great platform for various players dealing with mental health issues and other problems.

Spencer Knight skates at Panthers' rookie development camp with eyes on making a return

Florida Panthers goalie Spencer Knight was the latest player to enter the National Hockey League Players Assistance Program in February this year. It was announced that Knight will be out for an indefinite period and will join the program to receive care.

After missing the remainder of the season since joining the program in February, Spencer Knight has been granted permission to skate. He was spotted training at the Florida Panthers' rookie development camp.

B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce



He has not played since entering the NHLPA Player Assistance program in February



( @David954FLA) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Knight was granted permission to skate during the Panthers’ rookie development camp.He has not played since entering the NHLPA Player Assistance program in February

Knight's return to practice after a long time is a piece of great news for hockey fans. Knight looked more confident and is gearing up to make his return to the league.

Boston Bruins v Florida Panthers

The 22-year-old netminder was the 13th overall pick for the Florida Panthers during the 2019 draft. Knight made his league debut in the 2020-21 season and has played three seasons in the NHL.

In the 2022-23 season, Knight played 21 games and posted a 19-9-8 record with a save percentage of .901. Overall, he has played 57 career games, posting a 49-32-17 record with a .906 save percentage.

